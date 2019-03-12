Abbas blasts Israel for shutting down Temple Mount after Palestinians hurl firebomb at cops
In meeting with EU ambassadors, Gantz avoids endorsing two-state solution

But Blue and White leader tells European envoys that both Israelis and Palestinians ‘here to stay’ and that an ‘arrangement’ must be reached

By Jacob Magid Today, 1:58 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Benny Gantz (second from L) meets with EU ambassadors on March 12, 2019. (Twitter)
Benny Gantz (second from L) meets with EU ambassadors on March 12, 2019. (Twitter)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.

4:38 pm

Hamas calls on Palestinians to protest Israeli decision to shutter Temple Mount

Hamas condemns Israel’s decision to close the Temple Mount after Palestinians hurled a Molotov cocktail at a police post on the holy site.

The terror group calls on Palestinians to come and protest Israel’s decision to close its gates.

Hamas also calls upon the Arab and Muslim world “to take a stand against the occupation and its repeated aggressions against the holy sites in Jerusalem.”

4:23 pm

EU parliament lifts far-right founder Le Pen’s immunity

EU lawmakers vote to lift the immunity of Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of the far-right National Front, so France can investigate claims he improperly spent EU funds.

Members of the European Parliament were responding to a request from French judges investigating charges that Le Pen illegally claimed millions of euros from the parliament to pay France-based staff of what was then the National Front.

Le Pen’s estranged daughter Marine, who now heads the renamed National Rally, has already been charged in the case.

The charges against her include breach of trust over salaries paid to her chief of staff Catherine Griset and bodyguard Thierry Legier, and complicity in breach of trust as FN leader.

An MEP since the 1980s, Jean-Marie Le Pen used his parliamentary immunity to prevent anti-corruption investigators from questioning him in June last year about the case.

Investigators suspect the National Front used money from Brussels earmarked for parliamentary assistants there to pay staff for party work in France.

It is the latest in several attempts to investigate a case against Le Pen senior, now 90 years old. He was absent from the proceedings.

— AFP

4:19 pm

Norwegian Air Shuttle, Oman suspend Boeing 737 MAX flights

Low-cost airline Norwegian Air Shuttle says it will suspend flights of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft until further notice.

Norwegian, which operates 18 such planes, will keep them grounded pending advice from aviation authorities, operations chief Tomas Hesthammer told AFP in an email.

Oman also says it is “temporarily suspending” operations of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at its airports, AP reports.

— with AFP

4:07 pm

After losing in election committee vote, Meretz petitions High Court against Otzma Yehudit

The left-wing Meretz party files a petition with the High Court of Justice against the candidacy of Otzma Yehudit members Michael Ben Ari and Itamar Ben Gvir, who they argue should be barred from running over incitement to racism.

The Central Elections Committee green-lit their candidacies last week.

3:45 pm

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ office condemns “the dangerous Israeli escalation in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque” and called on the international community to urgently intervene after Israeli forces shut down the holy site after Palestinians hurled a Molotov cocktail at a police post.

Abbas’s office says it has been in communication with relevant parties, including Jordan, “to pressure the occupation’s government to halt this dangerous escalation.”

 

3:36 pm

Video of IDF soldiers beating Palestinian prisoners while laughing released

Video footage of a group of Israeli soldiers beating a pair of handcuffed and blindfolded Palestinian prisoners earlier this year has been allowed to be published, after the last of the servicemen were convicted of abuse the day before.

The video, which was filmed by one of the convicted soldiers, shows the servicemen repeatedly striking the Palestinian suspects in the back of the jeep in which they were riding in early January.

The Palestinian prisoners — a father and son — are suspected of assisting a terrorist who had killed two of the soldiers’ comrades in a shooting attack the month before. The pair were indicted earlier this year.

The footage served as the key piece of evidence in the trial against the five soldiers who this month were convicted of abusing the prisoners and against their commanding officer who was indicted for failing to prevent the assault.

3:29 pm

Quoting right-wing activist, Trump tweets that Jews leaving ‘anti-Semitic’ Democratic party

US President Donald Trump tweets a quote from a right-wing activist who says “Jewish people are leaving the Democratic Party. We saw a lot of anti Israel policies start under the Obama Administration, and it got worsts & worse.”

“There is anti-Semitism in the Democratic Party. They don’t care about Israel or the Jewish people,” said the quote from Jexodus spokeswoman Elizabeth Pipko.

Jexodus is a new organization founded earlier this month at the Conservative Political Action Conference by Jewish millennials “tired of the Democratic party’s blatant disregard for anti-Semitism.” — an apparent reference to recent controversial remarks made by Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar.

According to Jexodus’s website, Pipko, 24, is the organization’s spokesman. She was a Trump 2016 campaign staffer, “competitive athlete” and “professional model appearing in multiple magazine spreads.”

This wasn’t the first time Trump appeared to conflate Israel and the Jewish people in recent months. Speaking to American Jewish leaders at a White House Hannukah party in December, the president referred to Israel as “your country.”

Earlier this month in a tweet responding to the Omar controversy, he referred to it as “a dark day for Israel.”

2:59 pm

Police shut down Temple Mount after Molotov cocktail hurled at cops

The Israeli Police close the Temple Mount and remove all those in the area after a firebomb was thrown at a police post in the holy site.

A police officer sustained light injuries in the attack after inhaling smoke from the fire caused by the Molotov cocktail. The structure was also damaged, police say.

At least three people have been arrested in connection with the firebomb attack.

“Jerusalem Police Commissioner Doron Yadid visited the Temple Mount and held a situational assessment there. He ordered it evacuated and closed in order to conduct searches for other weapons,” police say.

— Judah Air Gross

2:48 pm

Christians condemn acquittal of suspected Jerusalem vandals

Christian authorities in Jerusalem are denouncing the acquittal of two Jewish youths suspected of vandalizing a famous monastery.

Wadie Abunassar, an adviser to church leaders in the Holy Land, says that Israeli prosecutors’ decision to drop the case against a pair of right wing activists suspected of vandalizing the Dormition Abbey several years ago is “unacceptable.”

The prosecution’s decision comes after the Lod District Court threw out confessions from one of the suspects that were extracted under extreme duress.

Abunassar says the outcome is that those who carried out the attack weren’t “brought to justice” and Israeli authorities must find and punish them to deter others.

The attack against the Dormition Abbey, where Christians believe the Virgin Mary died, came amid a spate of vandalism on Christian targets that were blamed on extremist Jewish activists. It was widely condemned.

The Benedictine monastery just outside Jerusalem’s Old City is a popular site for pilgrims and tourists.

— AP

2:30 pm

The European Union’s ambassadors in Israel meet with Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz “to hear his vision on EU-IL relations, Israel’s security and regional issues,” EU’s Ambassador to Israel Emanuele Giaufret tweets.

In his conversation with the EU ambassadors, Gantz does not explicitly endorse a two-state solution, but indicates that both Israelis and Palestinians “are here to stay” and that an arrangement needs to be found, a participant in the meeting tells The Times of Israel.

Commenting on the current controversy surrounding the Jewish Nation-State Law, Gantz says that, “obviously, Israel is a state for all its citizens.”

Earlier this week, Netanyahu had repeatedly argued that Israel was not a state of all its citizens but the nation-state of the Jewish people, “and of it alone.”

— Raphael Ahren

2:08 pm

Drummer Hal Blaine, who played on hits of Sinatra, Elvis, dies

Hal Blaine, the Hall of Fame session drummer and virtual one-man soundtrack of the 1960s and ’70s who played on the songs of Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and the Beach Boys and laid down one of music’s most memorable opening riffs on the Ronettes’ “Be My Baby,” has died.

Blaine, who was Jewish, died of natural causes at his home in Palm Desert, California, his son-in-law, Andy Johnson, told The Associated Press. He was 90.

On hearing of his death, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson called him “the greatest drummer ever.”

— AP

2:01 pm

Woman raped by Palestinian in 2003 to be recognized as victim of terror

An Israeli woman who was raped by a Palestinian in the Netherlands over 15 years ago will be recognized as a victim of terror, the Defense Ministry says.

Recognition by the ministerial authority will enable the woman to receive state-funded support and welfare benefits from the National Insurance Institute’s department for terror victims.

2:00 pm

Palestinian dies two weeks after being shot in Gaza clashes, Hamas ministry says

A Palestinian shot by Israeli forces in clashes on the Gaza border nearly two weeks ago has succumbed to his wounds, the enclave’s Hamas-run health ministry says.

Mousa Mohammed Mousa, 23, was injured on March 1 in violent protests along the border, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra says in a statement.

Speaking to AFP, the Hamas member claims Mousa had been shot in the back east of al-Bureij in central Gaza.

— AFP

1:59 pm

Firebomb thrown at police post on Temple Mount in fresh violence at holy site

A firebomb thrown at a police position on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem prompts officers to make a number of arrests and close off access to the holy site, which has seen soaring tensions in recent weeks over a long-sealed portion of the Temple Mount holy site.

The police have no comment on any injuries in the attack.

“A short while ago, on the Temple Mount, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the location’s police post. An officer spotted one of the suspects and arrested him,” police say in a statement.

Following the Molotov cocktail attack, police temporarily shutter access to the volatile holy site, which has seen several confrontations between

The long-standing closure of the area near the Gate of Mercy on the compound, known as al-Aqsa or Haram al-Sharif to Muslims, has ignited tensions between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli police in recent weeks. Worshipers have forced the area open and entered on several occasions.

— Judah Ari Gross

