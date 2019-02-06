Abbas pledges to continue security cooperation with Israel despite US aid cuts

Closed-door congressional testimony planned this week by US President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen will be postponed until February 28, says House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

Cohen was expected to provide details of his work for Trump — including crimes that Cohen has been convicted for — to the committee on Friday.

But Schiff says in a statement that the testimony has been put off “in the interest of the investigation.”

It was not clear which investigation his comment referred to. Special Counsel Robert Mueller is examining Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow, a probe that increasingly menaces the White House.

The House Intelligence Committee is conducting its own examination of Trump’s links to Russia.

Cohen, the president’s former right-hand man and “fixer” at the Trump Organization, the Trump umbrella company, pleaded guilty in December to multiple charges related to work he performed for the president, and pledged to cooperate with investigators. He was sentenced on charges of fraud, tax evasion, illegal campaign contributions, and lying to Congress in previous testimony.

— AFP