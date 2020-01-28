Abbas: ‘We’ll send US plan to dustbin of history, our rights are not for sale’

Iran’s foreign ministry says US President Donald Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan amounts to the “treason of the century” and is bound to fail.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says on Twitter that the “so-called ‘Vision for Peace’ is simply the dream project of a bankruptcy-ridden real estate developer,” in reference to Trump.

“But it is a nightmare for the region and the world and, hopefully, a wake-up call for all the Muslims who have been barking up the wrong tree,” writes Zarif, whose country does not recognize Israel.

— AFP