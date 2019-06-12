After alleged Syria strike, PM says Israel acting against ‘enemies in vicinity’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is continuing to act “to prevent our enemies from establishing attack bases in our vicinity.”

Early today Syrian state media reported that Israel fired several missiles toward a border town and claimed air defenses intercepted several of the projectiles. According to Syrian and Lebanese reports, the target of the strikes was infrastructure set up by the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group and its allies.

Israel has not commented on the alleged strike.

Netanyahu was speaking at a state memorial service for former president Ephraim Katzir, who died 10 years ago.