After ban over COVID-19, some foreigners to be able to run in Tel Aviv Marathon

Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz says he believes the judicial system should be above the political system and warns of serious danger to Israeli democracy if the situation is reversed.

“We are facing a great danger to the institutions of democracy and rule of law in Israel,” he tells 103FM Radio.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and many right-wing lawmakers who support him have sought legislation to rein in and limit the powers of the High Court of Justice, angry that the court has repeatedly struck down legislative efforts by the right that it deemed to be illegal.

Netanyahu and his allies have also railed repeatedly against the attorney general and prosecution and sought to portray them as corrupt and politicized due to the investigations and indictment of the premier in three criminal cases.

Gantz says “changes to the balance between the High Court of Justice and the Knesset should be done responsibly. The Israeli Institute of Democracy has ideas on the matter. What determines things is the law, and the judicial system rules according to that. It’s good that it is above the political system.”

He adds: “The political system must be reined in, and I lack the words to describe what will happen here if the political system is stronger than the judicial system. It will be a disaster… There — I, as someone who wants to be prime minister, relinquish that power.”