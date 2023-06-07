Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Wednesday, June 7, 2023

After FM Cohen’s rebuke, Herzog thanks US VP Harris for celebrating Israel

7 June 2023, 7:02 pm Edit
President Isaac Herzog and US Vice President Kamala Harris. (Collage/AP)
President Isaac Herzog thanks US Vice President Kamala Harris for attending an Israeli Embassy celebration in Washington last night — following criticism lobbed at Harris by Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

“Thank you Vice President Kamala Harris @VP, for celebrating with Israel at 75! The friendship shared by the USA & Israel is ironclad, and the bond is unbreakable,” tweets Herzog.

Earlier, Cohen slammed Harris after she noted the need for an “independent judiciary” in her speech at the event, saying: “If we were to ask Kamala Harris what bothers her about the reform, she wouldn’t be able to name a single clause.”

