After FM Cohen’s rebuke, Herzog thanks US VP Harris for celebrating Israel

President Isaac Herzog thanks US Vice President Kamala Harris for attending an Israeli Embassy celebration in Washington last night — following criticism lobbed at Harris by Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

“Thank you Vice President Kamala Harris @VP, for celebrating with Israel at 75! The friendship shared by the USA & Israel is ironclad, and the bond is unbreakable,” tweets Herzog.

Earlier, Cohen slammed Harris after she noted the need for an “independent judiciary” in her speech at the event, saying: “If we were to ask Kamala Harris what bothers her about the reform, she wouldn’t be able to name a single clause.”