Ahead of Passover, chief rabbis say Zoom seders forbidden, no burning chametz

The Chief Rabbinate releases a list of religious directives for the upcoming Passover holiday amid the pandemic, softening some obligations while strongly opposing the use of videoconferencing on the holiday as a violation of Jewish law.

“The loneliness is painful and we must find a solution for it, perhaps with a video conversation before the holiday begins, but not by violating the holiday, which is only permitted in cases of pikuah nefesh [when lives are endangered], as stated,” it says.

The chief rabbis say burning the chametz, or leaven, is not necessary this year amid government restrictions on movement, saying throwing the food in the garbage and pouring bleach on it or flushing it down the toilet would suffice.

They say new utensils and dishes may be used without ritual immersion, if they are “sold” or gifted to a non-Jew and borrowed for Passover, and should later be immersed without a blessing.

The rabbinate says dishes may be made kosher for Passover in home ovens (while stressing this leniency is only for this year). For dishes without any wood, plastic rubber, they should be placed in a clean oven (which does not need to be kosher for Passover) and blasted with the highest possible heat for 20 minutes, it says.

The rabbinate gives dispensation to sell hametz gamur to non-Jews, for those unaccustomed to do so normally. Chametz can be sold online through the rabbinate, and for those facilities such as schools that cannot be checked due to limitations on movement, the sale should be done before next Tuesday.

They stress that there will no public prayer, mikvehs will remain open for women, and the Jewish laws of mourning must be observed.