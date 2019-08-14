The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Ahead of Tu B’Av, Israel releases data showing Israelis are marrying older
The Central Bureau of Statistics dishes all the data on Israeli romance ahead of the Tu B’Av holiday, which begins Thursday evening.
The figures are for 2017, the last year for which comprehensive data exists.
Among the 50,029 Israeli couples who married that year in official Israeli religious bodies, the bride’s average age was 25, and the groom’s 27.4. Brides are 3.5 years older and grooms 2.5 years older than they were in 1970, the bureau says.
Jewish weddings made up 71.6 percent (or 35,810) of those weddings, Muslim weddings 24.6% (12,324), Druze weddings 2% (1,002), and Christian weddings 1.7% (855).
In 87% of the weddings in 2017, both partners were marrying for the first time. Among 5.3%, both were divorcees.
With Israelis marrying later, more and more men and women are staying single through the end of their twenties. The percentage of single men ages 25-29 has risen from 28% in 1970 to 62% in 2017; among women it rose from 13% to 46%.
Figures are also rising for bachelorhood in the late forties, with unmarried men aged 45-49 rising from 3% in 1970 to 12% in 2017, and of women from 2% to 10%.
Israelis don’t just marry in Israel, of course. At least 15% of the weddings registered with the Interior Ministry in 2017 were not conducted in Israel and don’t count in the figures above, the CBS says. In all, 8,849 couple reported marrying overseas, most in a bid to sidestep the official state rabbinate. Of those, 1,935 of those weddings (or 22%) were between two Jews, mostly from families that immigrated to Israel from the former Soviet Union.
When they marry abroad, Israelis prefer Cyprus, which is one hour away by plane, where 38% of overseas weddings took place. The US comes second with 26%, followed by the Czech Republic with 14%.
Otzma Yehudit head to sue left-wing lawmaker for purported Hitler comparison
Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the extremist Otzma Yehudit party, says he plans to sue left-wing lawmaker Stav Shaffir for, in his words, comparing him to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.
Shaffir and Ben Gvir are already in the middle of a libel suit filed by Ben Gvir over her comments in the last election campaign earlier this year comparing Otzma Yehudit to the Nazis.
In an interview this morning on Army Radio, Shaffir criticized the station for including Ben Gvir among the politicians it interviews. The talk show host, Rino Tzror, lashed Shaffir for the comment, saying his job was to encourage free speech from all sides, not to stifle it.
When a reporter, Ynet’s Ran Boker, posts about the exchange on Twitter this morning, Shaffir replies in a tweet: “Dear Ran, not to compare, God forbid — but would you let Hitler come on your broadcast? Free speech, yes — incitement to racism, no. Free speech yes, damaging our democracy — no. No fear.”
Though she prefaced her question with “not to compare,” Ben Gvir decides to take umbrage anyway — it’s campaign season, after all — and says he will file a second slander suit against Shaffir demanding NIS 500,000 ($143,000) in damages.
He accuses Shaffir of “incitement and cheapening the Holocaust out of atrocious ignorance.”
Democratic Camp says in response: “The days of being afraid are over. We’re not afraid to fight the inciting, backward, racist Kahanists.”
Czechs to become third country to celebrate independence day in Jerusalem
After Russia and the US, the Czech Republic is slated to become the third country to celebrate its annual National Day celebration in Jerusalem, the country’s Tel Aviv embassy announces.
The September 24 event will take place at the “Czech House” in the capital’s Cinematheque, which was opened in November 2018 and billed by Israeli officials as the first step of Prague’s declared intention to open an embassy in the city.
The Czech Republic recognizes West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, but has said it won’t move the embassy there until a comprehensive peace deal with the Palestinians has been signed.
Debate over disqualifying extremist candidates devolves into shouting match
A debate over calls to disqualify extremist right-wing political candidates from running in the September 17 election devolves into a shouting match in the Central Elections Committee, with the committee’s chairman ordering that one left-wing lawmaker’s microphone be cut off after she refused to yield the floor.
The Democratic Camp, Blue and White, Labor-Gesher, MK Issawi Frej, and the Reform movement all petitioned the committee to disqualify all or part of the racist Otzma Yehudit party, which is composed of followers of the extremist rabbi Meir Kahane.
During the debate, Democratic Camp lawmaker Stav Shaffir calls the far-right party “anti-Zionist,” causing Otzma Yehudit’s Baruch Marzel to shout, “She won’t call me anti-Zionist!”
She retorts, “Sue me,” a reference to Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir’s penchant for threatening to sue critics, including a recent slander lawsuit he filed against Shaffir.
Shaffir warns that Otzma Yehudit’s “terrible racism” would destroy Israel’s “delicate social fabric,” and accuses the party of “frightening and threatening as it crawls its way into the Knesset.”
Committee chairman and Supreme Court justice Hanan Melcer orders Shaffir’s microphone cut off after she ignored several attempts to get her to finish her comments.
