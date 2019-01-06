Ambassador Friedman: Peace plan roll-out to be delayed by several months

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Shin Bet arrests Jewish teens suspected of stoning death of Palestinian
The Shin Bet security service releases information on the gagged probe of the murder of Palestinian woman Aisha Rabi.
The 47-year-old mother of eight was struck in the head with a large stone on October 30, 2018 while sitting in the passenger seat of a car driven by her husband near Tapuah Junction in the northern West Bank.
The Shin Bet confirms it has arrested a number of Jewish teens suspected of involvement in the stone throwing that led to Rabi’s death.
Three boys were arrested last Sunday and had been barred from meeting with their lawyers until Saturday evening. An additional two teens were arrested on Saturday evening and have similarly been prevented from meeting with their lawyers.
The boys are suspected of “terror offenses, including murder,” the Shin Bet says.
The teens are students at the Pri Haaretz yeshiva high school in the northern West Bank settlement of Rehelim.
The Shin Bet says that on Saturday morning, after the attack, a group of far-right activists from Yitzhar drove to the yeshiva — violating religious laws that prevent driving on the Sabbath — in order to coach students they suspected were involved in the incident on how to withstand Shin Bet interrogations.
— Jacob Magid
In rare move, Malaysia’s king abdicates after two years on the throne
Malaysian King Sultan Muhammad V abdicates after just two years on the throne.
The palace says in a statement that the 49-year-old Sultan Muhammad V has resigned with immediate effect, cutting short his five-year term. No reason is given in the statement.
It’s the first abdication in Malaysia’s history.
Sultan Muhammad V, ruler of northeast Kelantan state, was installed in December 2016 as one of Malaysia’s youngest constitutional monarchs.
He is said to have married a 25-year-old former Russian beauty queen in November. The reports in Russian and British media and on social media featured pictures of the wedding, which reportedly took place in Moscow.
Under a unique system maintained since Malaysia’s independence from Britain in 1957, nine hereditary state rulers take turns as king for five-year terms.
— AP
Coalition whip: Public losing trust in legal system over Netanyahu probes
Coalition whip David Amsalem slams former Supreme Court judge Eliyahu Matza, saying his criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are an “absolute disgrace.”
“They shouldn’t wonder why we think the Supreme Court staff represents the left,” Amsalem tells Army Radio. “He would better read a book rather than speaking on the radio.”
The Netanyahu loyalist adds that “a large portion of the Israeli public” is losing trust in the state prosecution and police over the corruption cases against Netanyahu.
Regev slams AG for ‘trying to join the chorus aimed at toppling Netanyahu’
Culture Minister Miri Regev fires back after reports that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit will decide whether to indict the prime minister next month, ahead of the April elections, saying it appears the country’s top lawyer is “trying to join the chorus that aims to topple Netanyahu.”
Speaking at the opening of the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Regev stresses that the prime minister must be given the opportunity to publicly defend himself.
“Mandelblit cannot publish his recommendations without letting the prime minister respond,” Regev says, according to the Kan public broadcaster. “It is impossible for the public to hear only one side. The prime minister also has the presumption of innocence and right to defend himself and to express his position.”
Ambassador Friedman: Peace plan roll-out to be delayed by several months
The Trump administration’s long-anticipated peace plan will have to wait a bit longer, as US ambassador to Israel David Friedman says the roll-out of the “deal of the century” will be delayed by several months, according to the Reuters news agency.
Last month, a White House official said the US administration was taking the springtime Israeli election into account in planning the unveiling of its Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.
The Trump proposal was expected to be rolled out in the coming months. The plan, details of which have been scant, is unlikely to be welcomed by either side.
Israel’s Hadashot TV news suggested last month that the US would likely delay the release of the plan until after the elections, in order not to complicate political life for Netanyahu ahead of the vote with a proposal that would involve compromises by Israel, possibly including over Jerusalem.
