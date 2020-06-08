Appeals court says Trump Muslim travel ban cannot be challenged

A federal appeals court on Monday ordered a lower court to dismiss legal challenges to President Donald Trump’s three-year-old ban on travelers from predominantly Muslim countries, finding that a judge misinterpreted a Supreme Court ruling.

The ban, put in place just a week after Trump took office in January 2017, sparked an international outcry from Muslim advocates and others who said it was rooted in religious bias.

A three-judge panel of the Richmond-based 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that a federal judge in Maryland made a mistake when he refused to dismiss three lawsuits, after the Supreme Court upheld the ban in 2018 in a separate case filed in Hawaii.

“We conclude that the district court misunderstood the import of the Supreme Court’s decision in Hawaii and the legal principles it applied,” Judge Paul Niemeyer wrote in the unanimous decision.

The Supreme Court ruling had found that the ban has a “legitimate grounding in national security concerns.”

During a hearing in January, Mark Mosier, an attorney representing US citizens and permanent residents whose relatives have been unable to enter the US because of the ban, asked the court to allow the legal challenges to proceed.

