Argentina soccer team requests Saudi permission to enter airspace on way to Israel match

The Kan public broadcaster reports that Argentina’s soccer team, which along with superstar Lionel Messi is scheduled to play a friendly match against Uruguay in Israel on November 18, has filed a special request to the Saudi king asking that the team’s plane be allowed to pass through Saudi airspace on its way to Israel.

The kingdom is weighing the request and is leaning toward accepting it, although the final decision has not been made yet, the report says.

If the request is approved, the team will arrive in Israel earlier than expected.