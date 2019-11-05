Ashkelon man arrested for threatening to kill Netanyahus in Facebook post

Police arrested a 55-year-old Ashkelon man earlier today on suspicion he threatened to kill Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family.

The suspect, who went by “Tzvika Sabag” on social media, was arrested this morning by police’s Lahav 433 cyber crimes unit.

According to reports, the man is facing charges of inciting violence, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in jail. He will be brought before the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s court tomorrow for a remand hearing.

Yesterday, the suspect posted: “Israel Police. Get ready to direct traffic to the funerals of Benjamin, Sara and Yair Netanyahu.”

In another message, he wrote: “If there is one conclusion I reached on the eve of the [Rabin assassination] anniversary, it’s that Bibi should get a bullet in the head!”

In a statement later on Monday, Netanyahu said he had asked acting police chief Motti Cohen to investigate the account.