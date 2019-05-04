Ashkelon mayor: We are all in mourning

Ashkelon Mayor Tomer Galam says in a video that the city is in mourning over the death of a man in his city from a rocket attack.

“This is a tough hour for Ashkelon. We are all mourning. We are hurt and broken from the enormity of the tragedy that has befallen one of the oldest and mst well-known families in the city,” he says.

The man who was killed has not been named by authorities.

His brother-in-law, who lives nearby, tells the Walla news site he ran over to the home that was hit after hearing the impact.

“I heard him screaming and I called an ambulance,” he says. “The rocket sirens were not stopping.”

A neighbor says there is heavy damage to the house that suffered a direct hit and other homes around it.

“This needs to stop already,” the neighbor tells Walla.