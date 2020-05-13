Assailant who stabbed hospital guard, then was shot, succumbs to wounds

The High Court of Justice has rejected Culture Minister Miri Regev’s policy that sought to give preferential treatment to artists who performed in the settlements.

Arguing in the majority opinion, Justice Hanan Melcer says “the justification for the alleged inequality in incentives for performances in in the West Bank is that the areas is part of the ‘cultural periphery’ and that institutions perform there less frequently than in other areas of the periphery. I looked at the arguments and data presented, and I found no evidence of that argument.

“The bonuses [offered by the Culture Ministry to those performing in the settlements] do not apply equitable tests to distribute support from the ministry, as required by law.”

In the minority opinion, David Mintz argues against the legitimacy of the petition, which was submitted by a left-wing group rather than a cultural institution whose budget will be reduced in relation to others as a result their passive behavior.

“The petitioner’s right of standing is not at all clear. I can only reiterate the rule that has been discontinued as of late, whereby there is no room to open the gates of the High Court to a public petitioner whose petition argues on behalf of the interests of individuals or institutions that could petition themselves.”