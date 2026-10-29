Australia considering purchasing Israeli-made Iron Dome interceptor missiles

Australia is considering purchasing missile interceptors developed for Israel’s Iron Dome as it seeks to rapidly build an air defense shield, officials say.

Citing rapid changes in warfare seen in Ukraine and the Middle East, defense officials tell a parliamentary committee that Australia wants to have a ground-based missile defense system by the “early 2030s.”

Discussions are being held over the availability of the US Patriot missile defense system and interceptor missiles developed by Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems for the Iron Dome, recently used in a new US Marines system and jointly manufactured with US company Raytheon.

Truck-mounted medium-range interceptors were tested by the US Marines in the Pacific territory of Guam in June during a regional war game in which Australia also took part.

Australia does not supply weapons to Israel and its purchase of Israeli defense products has come under political scrutiny.

“The government will always seek to deliver the most suitable military technology,” government minister Murray Watt tells the committee when asked about the matter.