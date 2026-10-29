Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026
Saudi-led coalition says it destroys Houthi ballistic missile fired towards kingdom
The Saudi-Led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the group towards the kingdom’s eastern region early this morning, as hostilities between both sides show no signs of abating.
The Saudi civil defense issued two alerts warning of potential danger in Najran, in southwestern Saudi Arabia, and in the Eastern Province, before saying minutes later that the danger has passed in both areas.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here