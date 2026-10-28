Counting of ‘double envelope’ votes has begun, says Central Elections Commission

The Central Elections Commission announces that the counting of the “double envelope” votes has now begun.

The double envelopes represent the voters who cast absentee ballots, largely made up of IDF soldiers, along with votes from prisoners, medical personnel, those with medical conditions, and Israeli representatives in missions abroad.

The CEC also notes that the counting of all of the regular votes has not completely finished. It says that results have been processed from 11,712 out of the 12,018 regular polling stations, representing 5,126,759 voters. The remaining polling stations are currently undergoing standard verification procedures, it adds.