Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Senate candidate El-Sayed: I oppose funding all foreign militaries, not just Israel

By AP Today, 12:53 am
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US Senate candidate Democrat Abdul El-Sayed speaks during the debate on October 21, 2026 at WXYZ Channel 7 in Southfield, Michigan. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP)
US Senate candidate Democrat Abdul El-Sayed speaks during the debate on October 21, 2026 at WXYZ Channel 7 in Southfield, Michigan. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP)

Democratic Senate candidate in Michigan Abdul El-Sayed tells reporters after an event in a Detroit suburb that he wants US tax revenue to be spent “to build schools and opportunity here, rather than sent abroad to drop bombs on anybody.”

“I don’t think we should be funding foreign militaries generally,” El-Sayed says. “That’s Israel. It’s also Egypt. It’s also Saudi Arabia and Qatar and UAE.”

His answer comes in response to a question about a controversial ad published by Rebellion PAC, which El-Sayed disavowed, that features two people saying they can’t afford groceries because their money needs to go to Israel’s military.

“That has nothing to do with our campaign,” El-Sayed says. “It’s certainly not what I want to be talking about right now.”

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