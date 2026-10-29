Sporting visible scars, hero flydubai pilot honored by president of UAE

Smit Machchhar, the flydubai pilot who helped thwart a terror attack aboard a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv a month ago, is honored with a medal by the president of the United Arab Emirates.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan awards Machchhar and the rest of the crew with the First Class Order of Zayed II, “in recognition of their courageous efforts to ensure the safety of passengers,” his office says.

His office adds that the president praised “the crew’s courage and professionalism in ensuring the safety of passengers and securing the aircraft, affirming that protecting people’s safety and security remains a top priority for the UAE.”

Machchhar has previously recounted how he was struck in the back of the head with an emergency axe by his co-pilot, and struggled to shield himself from the blows and open the cockpit door to allow others inside to halt the attack.

The scars on the back of Machchhar’s head are clearly visible during his meeting with the UAE president.

If you haven’t seen something heartwarming today, watch this ????❤️ UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed shares a sweet moment with Captain Smit Machchhar of flydubai flight FZ1073, joking about a jiu-jitsu session once he recovers. Such a beautiful display of kindness and… pic.twitter.com/0RaWUkE7zt — Mona Alhmoudi، منى الحمودي (@monaalhmoudi) October 28, 2026