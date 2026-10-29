Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Sporting visible scars, hero flydubai pilot honored by president of UAE

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This handout picture provided by the UAE Presidential Court shows UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan embracing Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar, during a reception for him and other crew members of Flight 1073 in Abu Dhabi on October 27, 2026. (Abdulla AL-NEYADI/UAE PRESIDENTIAL COURT/AFP)
This handout picture provided by the UAE Presidential Court shows UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan embracing Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar, during a reception for him and other crew members of Flight 1073 in Abu Dhabi on October 27, 2026. (Abdulla AL-NEYADI/UAE PRESIDENTIAL COURT/AFP)

Smit Machchhar, the flydubai pilot who helped thwart a terror attack aboard a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv a month ago, is honored with a medal by the president of the United Arab Emirates.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan awards Machchhar and the rest of the crew with the First Class Order of Zayed II, “in recognition of their courageous efforts to ensure the safety of passengers,” his office says.

This handout picture provided by the UAE Presidential Court shows UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed Al-Maktoum presenting Order of Zayed II, First Class, to Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar, as he and other crew members of Flight 1073 are honoured in Abu Dhabi on October 27, 2026. (Abdulla AL-BEDWAWI/UAE PRESIDENTIAL COURT/AFP)

His office adds that the president praised “the crew’s courage and professionalism in ensuring the safety of passengers and securing the aircraft, affirming that protecting people’s safety and security remains a top priority for the UAE.”

Machchhar has previously recounted how he was struck in the back of the head with an emergency axe by his co-pilot, and struggled to shield himself from the blows and open the cockpit door to allow others inside to halt the attack.

The scars on the back of Machchhar’s head are clearly visible during his meeting with the UAE president.

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