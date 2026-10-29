Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Ra’am reported to gain a seat at expense of Joint List, but official figures unchanged

Today, 6:48 am
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Boys hold dual Arabic- and Hebrew-language ballots of Ra'am and the Joint List outside a polling station in Qalansawe, October 27, 2026. (Noam Lehmann/Times of Israel)
Boys hold dual Arabic- and Hebrew-language ballots of Ra'am and the Joint List outside a polling station in Qalansawe, October 27, 2026. (Noam Lehmann/Times of Israel)

Several Israeli media outlets are reporting that Ra’am has gained an additional seat at the expense of the Joint List, with 91% of votes counted.

According to the reports, Ra’am now has 8 seats (up from 7) and the Joint List 11 (down from 12), but together they remain on 19, with the rest of the blocs unchanged.

According to the latest official Central Elections Committee figures available to The Times of Israel (as of 5:57 a.m.), the two parties’ 19th seat — which is decided by the surplus-vote agreement they signed — still goes to the Joint List, with Ra’am some 1,200 votes short of taking it.

We will update as the committee publishes further results.

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