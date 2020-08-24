Austria to expel Russian diplomat accused of spying

Vienna will expel a Russian diplomat, Austria’s foreign ministry says, amid media reports that the unnamed official had been involved in economic espionage for years.

“We can confirm that a Russian diplomat will be expelled,” the ministry says in a statement to AFP, adding his behavior had violated diplomatic relations.

The ministry declines to give further details.

The Kronen Zeitung tabloid said the diplomat had been given until September 1 to leave the country, adding he had spied with the help of an Austrian citizen at a high-tech enterprise for years.

The Russian Embassy in Vienna slams the expulsion order.

“We are outraged by the authorities’ unfounded decision, which is detrimental to constructive relations. We are sure that a corresponding response from Moscow will not be long in coming,” it says in a tweet.

