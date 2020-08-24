The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
Austria to expel Russian diplomat accused of spying
Vienna will expel a Russian diplomat, Austria’s foreign ministry says, amid media reports that the unnamed official had been involved in economic espionage for years.
“We can confirm that a Russian diplomat will be expelled,” the ministry says in a statement to AFP, adding his behavior had violated diplomatic relations.
The ministry declines to give further details.
The Kronen Zeitung tabloid said the diplomat had been given until September 1 to leave the country, adding he had spied with the help of an Austrian citizen at a high-tech enterprise for years.
The Russian Embassy in Vienna slams the expulsion order.
“We are outraged by the authorities’ unfounded decision, which is detrimental to constructive relations. We are sure that a corresponding response from Moscow will not be long in coming,” it says in a tweet.
—AFP
Canada demands answers from Iran after Ukraine jet downing report
Canada says it is demanding answers from Iran over the mistaken downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet after Tehran’s “limited” initial report failed to explain why it fired missiles at the plane.
Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran’s main airport on January 8.
Iran admitted days later that its forces had accidentally shot down the Kiev-bound Boeing 737-800, killing all 176 people on board, including 55 Canadians.
The Canadian government said Sunday it had received a copy of the Iranian report on the cockpit voice recorders.
“This preliminary report only provides limited and selected information regarding this tragic event,” Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Transport Minister Marc Garneau say in a statement.
“The report only mentions what transpired after the first missile strike but not the second and only confirms information that we already know.”
“We expect the Islamic Republic of Iran to provide an answer on important questions of why the missiles were launched in the first place and why the air space was open,” they add.
“These are the questions that Canada, Canadians and most importantly, the families of the innocent victims need answered.”
Iranian officials on Sunday said the cockpit voice recorder showed the pilots were still alive after the first of two missiles hit the plane. Iran, which has no means of decoding the black boxes, sent them to France for analysis in mid-July, nearly six months after the disaster.
— AFP
AG orders police minister to enforce new prostitution law
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is ordering Public Security Minister Amir Ohana to sign an order to enforce a new law criminalizing the procuring of prostitution services, Channel 12 reports.
The law officially went into effect in July, but Ohana — whose office oversees police — has refused to sign an enforcement order, citing the lack of rehabilitation and welfare services for prostitutes.
The Justice Ministry warns him, however, of “significant legal difficulties” in his refusal.
Pompeo: We’ll honor Israel’s military edge, but are reviewing arms sales to UAE
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he hopes other Arab countries will also establish diplomatic relations with Israel as he kicks off a Mideast tour on Monday to press the momentum of the Trump administration’s Arab-Israeli peace push.
Pompeo speaks at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, the first stop on a multi-country tour of the region following the August 13 announcement of the historic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, brokered by Washington, to establish diplomatic ties.
“I am hopeful that we will see other Arab nations join in this,” Pompeo says. “The opportunity for them to work alongside, to recognize the State of Israel and to work alongside them will not only increase Middle East stability, but it will improve the lives for the people of their own countries as well.”
On the UAE normalization deal, Pompeo says: “This is a really good step.”
He also addresses concerns in Israel that the UAE could receive advanced weaponry from Washington, including F-35, which could compromise Israel’s military advantage in the Middle East.
“The United States has a legal requirement with respect to [Israel’s] qualitative military edge we will continue to honor. But we have a 20-plus year security relationship with the United Arab Emirates as well,” Pompeo says.
He says the US will “review that process” to see that “we’re delivering them with the equipment that they need to secure and defend their own people from this same threat [Iran].”
“I’m confident that both of these objectives can be achieved,” he says of Israel’s edge and military sales to the UAE.
Netanyahu says he has “no doubt” the US will uphold Israel’s qualitative military edge in the region.
“There are two great things that have happened since our last meeting,” Netanyahu says, referring to the snapback sanctions against Iran and the UAE normalization deal.
“The Iran deal failed, just as we predicted,” says Netanyahu.
— With AP
