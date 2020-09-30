The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
UN inspectors visit suspected former secret Iranian nuclear site
International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors visit a suspected former nuclear site in Iran after seven months of foot-dragging by Tehran.
The nuclear watchdog won’t say where the site is located.
Reuters reports:
Although the IAEA says it has the power to carry out snap inspections anywhere in Iran it deems necessary, Tehran had denied it access to the two sites for seven months until the deal was struck [last month] for access on specific dates this month.
Iran has denounced “attempts to open an endless process of verifying and cleaning-up of ever-continuing fabricated allegations,” strongly suggesting the IAEA was seeking access based on information Israel says it seized from Iran.
Azerbaijan praises ‘very effective’ Israeli drones in fighting with Armenia
A top Azerbaijani official confirms his country has deployed Israeli-made military drones to combat areas in the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region, and praises Israel’s Harop drone in particular as “very effective.”
Israeli technology “helps Azerbaijan to provide security and safety to its nationals,” Hikmet Hajiyev, a top foreign policy adviser to President Ilham Aliyev, tells the Israeli news site Walla.
“Armenia tries to over-exaggerate the issue” of Israeli military aid, he says, but adds, “If Armenia is scared of the drones that Azerbaijan is using, Armenia should stop its imposed occupation.”
Asked if the drones Azerbaijan has deployed to the front are Israeli made, Hajiyev replies, “Some of them, yes.”
He calls Israel Aerospace Industries’ Harop drone “very effective,” says they are used in a “kamikaze” capacity on the battlefield, and offers “a big ‘chapeau’ to the engineers who designed it.”
Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued for a fourth straight day today, in the biggest escalation of a decades-old conflict in years that has killed dozens and left scores of others wounded.
— AP contributed to this report.
Terrorism charges filed in stabbings near French newspaper
PARIS — A Pakistani man accused in a double stabbing outside the former Paris offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo is handed preliminary terrorism charges.
The suspect told investigators he acted out of anger over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad recently republished by the weekly newspaper.
Investigating magistrates handed him preliminary charges of “attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise,” the counterterrorism prosecutor’s office says. He will remain in custody pending further investigation. Relatives and associates of the suspect were released without charge.
Counterterrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard says the Pakistan-born suspect identified himself as Zaher Hassan Mahmood, 25. Ricard says the assailant did not claim an affiliation with a specific extremist group.
Two people were seriously wounded in last week’s stabbing, which took place outside the newspaper’s former offices where Islamic extremists killed 12 people in January 2015. The two brothers involved in the 2015 attack targeted Charlie Hebdo because they believed the newspaper blasphemed Islam by publishing the same Muhammad caricatures.
— AP
Paris rattled by sonic boom from military jet
PARIS, France — A loud noise that caused panic in Paris was caused by a sonic boom as a military jet broke the speed of sound, police in the French capital say.
“A very loud noise was heard in Paris and in the Paris region. It was not an explosion, it was a fighter jet crossing the sound barrier,” Paris police say on their Twitter account, urging people to stop calling emergency phone lines.
The noise, which was heard all across the city and shook windows, rattled Parisians already on edge after a knife attack outside the former offices of the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo last week that the government has called an act of terror.
Wednesday’s incident led to confusion, with people asking on social media about a noise heard throughout the city but that left no trace of damage.
Last Friday, two people were wounded in the knife attack by a man wielding a meat cleaver outside the former offices of Charlie Hebdo in central Paris.
— AFP
133,000 Israelis file for unemployment for the second time since March
Tuesday saw 14,723 people register for unemployment, pushing the total number of Israelis now searching for work amid the pandemic-induced downturn to 909,460, according to figures published today by the Employment Service in the Labor Ministry.
Of those, at least 573,000 are currently on indefinite unpaid leave from employers who don’t know if they will be able to hire them back.
Just in the past two weeks, 178,000 Israelis have filed for unemployment. Three-quarters of them, or 133,000, were doing so for the second time since the start of the pandemic in March, the figures show.
Virus czar: Daily infections must drop 75% for lockdown to end
The government’s coronavirus czar, Ronni Gamzu, has drawn up targets that he believes must be met for the coronavirus lockdown to be lifted, and will present those figures to the coronavirus cabinet this afternoon.
According to Channel 12, the targets include an almost 75 percent drop of daily infections from some 8,000 to just 2,000, and a decline in seriously ill patients from the current 800-plus to 300.
Israel’s infection figures per capita are now higher than any country on Earth, and officials have said the country’s lockdown is likely to be extended past its October 11 expiration date.
The coronavirus cabinet is slated to meet today at 4 p.m. to consider ways to reopen parts of the economy and early-childhood institutions in order to allow parents to return to work.
Schools won’t reopen after lockdown, warns health chief
Health Ministry Director General Chezy Levy says schools are unlikely to reopen immediately after the lifting of the coronavirus lockdown — which is currently scheduled to take place October 11, though officials have warned it may be extended if infection rates haven’t dropped by then.
“It’s clear to us that the education system can’t reopen the way it did [after the first virus wave in April]. It may not reopen at all,” he says in a briefing to Haredi media outlets.
“I assume we’ll probably be lenient when it comes to young children, but with older ones we won’t be opening schools immediately. Learning may just have to move online.”
comments