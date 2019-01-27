Baghdad to summon Turkey envoy over death of Kurdish protester
2:45 pm

Cabinet approves export of medicinal marijuana products

The cabinet has approved the export of medicinal marijuana products in a decision that is expected to open new markets for Israeli manufacturers and lead to increased investment in research, agriculture and production.

2:29 pm

PM downplays government report’s conclusion on threat far-right poses to Diaspora Jews

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu downplays a new report from the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, which highlights the growing threat the far-right poses to Jews around the world.

“In contrast to previous years, when Islamist anti-Semitism was the main and most dangerous threat to Jewish communities, in 2018 there has been a turnaround and now anti-Semitic incidents emanating from the far-right are the main and most dangerous threat to Jewish communities, especially in the United States and Europe,” the report states.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting during which the findings were announced, Netanyahu asserts that “anti-Semitism on the right is not anything new.”

“What’s new in Europe is this merging of Islamist anti-Semitism with the extreme left, as we’re seeing in Britain and Ireland,” he claims.

2:10 pm

UN envoy Mladenov condemns ‘settler violence’

The UN’s Mideast envoy is calling the death of a Palestinian in West Bank clashes with Israeli settlers “shocking and unacceptable.”

Nikolay Mladenov calls on Israel to “put an end to settler violence and bring those responsible to justice.”

Hamdi Naasan, 38, was killed Saturday near the village of al-Mughayyir, close to Ramallah. The Palestinians say settlers shot him. The settlers say a Jewish man was stabbed by Palestinians and they fired in the air while chasing away the attackers.

Israeli police and military have launched investigations.

— AP

2:10 pm

Baghdad to summon Turkey envoy over death of Kurdish protester

Iraq says it will summon the Turkish ambassador over the death of a Kurdish protester after Turkish troops opened fire on demonstrators in the country’s northwest.

On Saturday night, Kurdish protesters stormed a Turkish army position in the Shiladzeh region of northwestern Iraq to protest the deaths of four civilians they said were killed last week in Turkish bombardment.

Witnesses says Turkish troops opened fire on the demonstrators, causing casualties and damage.

Iraq’s foreign ministry has denounced the incident, saying one person was killed and several others wounded when Turkish forces “opened fire on citizens in the Shiladzeh area.”

“The foreign ministry will summon the Turkish ambassador to hand a protest note about the incident and demand that it not be repeated,” it adds.

Turkish forces are deployed in Iraq’s northern autonomous Kurdish region and often carry out raids and airstrikes against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), seen as a “terrorist” group by Ankara.

— AFP

2:08 pm

PM says Nasrallah has ‘good reason’ to fear full force of Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismisses Hezbollah’s chief as being in a state of turmoil in the wake of Israel’s success in identifying and destroying a series of cross-border attack tunnels from Lebanon, and says the terror group is struggling financially in the wake of sanctions imposed on its sponsor Iran.

“Yesterday (Hassan) Nasrallah broke his silence. He is in a state of turmoil for three reasons: Firstly, due to our tremendous success in Operation Northern Shield. He and his men invested tremendous effort in the surprise weapon of the penetrating tunnels, including digging them — contrary to what he said — in recent years and in recent months. Within six weeks we completely deprived him of this weapon,” the prime minister says.

