The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Bennett meets Liberman, Shaked meets Gantz as election deadline looms
With two days left for an increasingly unlikely political solution that would prevent fresh elections from being called, MKs are meeting each other in circumstances that are not presently known.
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett is seen entering the office of Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman.
בנט נכנס לפגישה עם ליברמן pic.twitter.com/WUZ44RtPsk
— ארי קלמן Ari kalman (@aronkalman1) December 9, 2019
At the same time, Bennett’s fellow New Right MK Ayelet Shaked is seen in the office of Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.
שמח בלשכה של גנץ.
ח"כ @Ayelet__Shaked בפנים. pic.twitter.com/e2330Lr0Ya
— Nadav Elimelech (@NadavElimelech) December 9, 2019
2 Turkish soldiers killed, 7 wounded while defusing bomb
At least two Turkish soldiers have been killed and seven others wounded while attempting to defuse an improvised explosive device, officials say.
The device exploded in a village near the town of Idil, in the mainly-Kurdish populated Sirnak province, according to a statement from the regional governor’s office. It says the explosive device was planted by militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.
The statement doesn’t provide further details but says Turkey’s operations to combat the PKK are continuing with “determination.”
There is no word on the wounded soldiers’ conditions.
The PKK, which is considered a terror organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has been waging an insurgency inside Turkey since 1984. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since then.
In October, Turkey invaded areas of northeast Syria in a bid to drive Syrian Kurdish fighters away from its border. Turkey says the Syrian Kurdish fighters are linked to the PKK and has been infuriated by Western nations’ support to the militia.
— AP
No more survivors on New Zealand island after volcano eruption
New Zealand police say no more survivors are expected to be rescued from an island volcano that erupted suddenly today, suggesting as many as two dozen people could have died.
Police say some 50 people were visiting White Island when it exploded in the early afternoon — hurling ash and rock high into the air.
Some 23 people made it off the island, five of whom have since died, the rest were being treated for injuries, including severe burns.
It was earlier estimated the number still on the island was in double digits.
Police say that despite several aerial reconnaissance flights to try and find those trapped “no signs of life have been seen at any point.”
“Based on the information we have, we do not believe there are any survivors on the island. Police is working urgently to confirm the exact number of those who have died.”
As night falls, deputy commissioner John Tims says volcanic activity makes a rescue attempts by land too dangerous.
“I’ve got to consider the safety of our people and emergency services staff,” he says.
The New Zealand military is expected to make a pass of the island at first light in the hope that people may have survived against the odds.
— AFP
comments