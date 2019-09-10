Binyamin regional head calls on Netanyahu to annex entire West Bank

Netanyahu’s promise to immediately annex the Jordan Valley after the election isn’t going down well with Israeli political parties on right or left. After being slammed as “delusional” and a “spinner” by the left and center, rightist Yamina goes after him, calling his announcement “spin.”

“Netanyahu explained this evening why voters must vote Yamina and not Likud,” the party says in a statement, explaining that Netanyahu’s annexation doesn’t go far enough. “The Bibi-Trump plan will only allow for sovereignty to be applied over the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, leaving out the surrounding areas.”

“Only a big and strong Yamina will ensure that Area C [the roughly 60% of the West Bank under full Israeli control] will not be abandoned.

“As for the Jordan Valley, we call on Netanyahu to pass a cabinet decision already this evening, as was done when sovereignty was applied to Jerusalem. There is no need for legislation. We will stand behind him immediately and vote in favor [of such a decision].

Otherwise, the entire nation of Israel will know that this was a cheap political spin meant to nab votes, and nothing more.”

— Jacob Magid