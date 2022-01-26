Blinken says no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the US has made no concessions to the main Russian demands over Ukraine and NATO in a written response delivered to Moscow today.

Russia has demanded guarantees that NATO will never admit Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations as members and that the alliance will roll back troop deployments in other former Soviet bloc nations. These are nonstarters for the US and its allies.

The US answer to Russia makes very clear that the US is standing by its principles, Blinken says. “There is no change, there will be no change.”