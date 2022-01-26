Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Blinken says no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

By AP Today, 8:31 pm Edit

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the US has made no concessions to the main Russian demands over Ukraine and NATO in a written response delivered to Moscow today.

Russia has demanded guarantees that NATO will never admit Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations as members and that the alliance will roll back troop deployments in other former Soviet bloc nations. These are nonstarters for the US and its allies.

The US answer to Russia makes very clear that the US is standing by its principles, Blinken says. “There is no change, there will be no change.”

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks as he greets embassy staff at the US embassy, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

