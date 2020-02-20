Blue and White MK suggests PM won’t fulfill new East Jerusalem building promise

A hawkish lawmaker from the Blue and White party criticizes Prime Minister Netanyahu for announcing the lifting of building restrictions in an area of East Jerusalem, suggesting the premier will not live up to his word.

“Netanyahu surprises almost every week: [He] almost annexed the [Jordan] Valley, almost applied [Israeli] law to Ma’ale Adumim, almost cleared Khan al-Ahmar and now almost canceled the freeze that [he] imposed on building in Har Homa,” Zvi Hauser tweets.

Hauser, a member of the Telem faction in Blue and White, was a former cabinet secretary under Netanyahu.