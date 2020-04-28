The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Health Ministry: Labs now able to do 15,000 tests a day, but actual numbers down
The Health Ministry says lab capacity to handle coronavirus tests has risen to 15,000 a day.
In recent days the number of tests conducted a day has stood at around 8,000-9,000, down from previous highs of around 13,000.
The ministry says it plans to launch random testing initiatives in danger zones, as it notes the number of people seeking out testing of their own accord has dropped.
PM: Israel represents Jews’ decision to take fate and defense into own hands
Addressing the state ceremony in Mount Herzl by video message, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the State of Israel and its military are an enduring testimony to the Jewish people’s decision to take its fate, and its defense, into its own hands after thousands of years of helplessness.
He says Israel’s “decisive policy toward those who would harm us prevents new victims.” And he vows that Israel “will always be prepared to act to rebuff threats.”
He notes that the number of fallen soldiers in the past year was the lowest since the formation of the state in 1948.
And he vows to “continue to work tirelessly to return our missing and our prisoners,” specifically naming the two Israelis held by the Hamas terror group in Gaza, Avera Mengistu and Hisham Al-Sayed, and the bodies of two soldiers also held by the group, Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin.
Blue and White to court: Reject petitions against Netanyahu forming government
Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party tells the High Court it believes the petitions against Benjamin Netanyahu forming the next government should be rejected.
Though it notes the severity of the criminal accusations against the prime minister, the party, set to join Netanyahu in a unity government, says the special circumstances of deep political, health and economic crises necessitate forming an emergency government, as set out in its agreement with Likud.
WATCH: The official state ceremony in Mount Herzl
Watch the official state ceremony now being held without an audience at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl here:
יום הזיכרון תש"ף | טקס האזכרה הממלכתי לזכר חללי מערכות ישראל
פורסם על ידי Israel Ministry of Defense ב- יום שלישי, 28 באפריל 2020
Other ceremonies are being held in limited capacities throughout the country.
Memorial Day’s events set to start in Mount Herzl with 2-minute siren at 11 a.m.
In Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl, the national Memorial Day ceremony is set to begin in about 10 minutes.
A two-minute siren will sound throughout the country. On roads, in the streets, and in their homes, Israelis will stop and honor those who have fallen defending the country, and those killed in terror attacks.
Jewish Agency chief commemorates fallen soldiers, Jewish terror victims
At a Memorial Day ceremony held at Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem, agency chief Isaac Herzog lays a wreath and lights a torch for fallen soldiers and Jewish terror victims in Israel and the Diaspora.
“In the name of Diaspora Jews around the world, I bow my head today in pride and deep sorrow for the bravery of our sons who gave their lives in the wars of Israel,” he says.
“They included new immigrants and lone soldiers who came to Israel alone, without their father and mothers, and fell to defend our beloved homeland. We also remember today those who fell in acts of terror and hate in Israel and abroad.”
Herzog laments ongoing anti-Semitic incidents around the world, says “Jews still walk city streets in fear.”
Report: Cabinet approves entry of 80,000 Palestinian workers Sunday
Amid a reduction in coronavirus limitations, the cabinet has approved the entry into Israel next week of some 80,000 Palestinian workers in the construction and agriculture industries, the Calcalist financial daily reports.
The new authorization will enter into effect on Sunday, May 3, the paper says.
However the permits are for one-time entry that must last the entirety of the Ramadan period, as authorities wish to avoid daily congestion at checkpoints. Workers who return home will not be able to come back into Israel till the end of the Muslim holiday on May 23.
Employers will be expected to provide their workers with lodging for this period, as well as health insurance.
11-year-old seriously ill from virus sees improvement, is no longer infected
An 11-year-old girl in serious condition from complications of coronavirus has seen some improvement, Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center says.
Tests have shown the girl no longer has the virus, and her overall condition has also improved.
Dr. Yossi Ben-Ari tells Ynet he believes she will quickly recuperate and could be back home within days.
Four more die of virus, bringing national toll to 208
Four more people died of coronavirus during the night, the Health Ministry says in its morning update, bringing the national toll to 208.
Meanwhile, 34 more people were diagnosed, taking the number of cases to 15,589.
The seriously ill number 117, of whom 94 are on ventilators.
Driver who rammed two policemen in France says he did it to avenge Palestine
A driver who rammed two policemen in France yesterday afternoon says he did so to avenge the situation in Palestine.
The man used his car to ram the two officers as they conducted roadside inspections in Colombes, near Paris.
In his car, investigators found a knife and a “letter explaining his action,” prosecutors in Nanterre say.
The national counterterrorism prosecutor’s office is looking into the possibility of getting involved.
One of policemen suffered serious head injuries. Both have been hospitalized but their lives are not in danger.
The suspect “said during his arrest that he had watched videos on Palestine before acting,” prosecution officials say.
— with AFP
Likud asks High Court to reject petitions against PM forming government
The Likud party tells the High Court of Justice it believes petitions against a new government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be rejected out of hand.
Petitions have claimed Netanyahu should not be allowed to form a government while he’s under indictment in three criminal cases.
Likud says the court should not intervene in the considerations of the president and Knesset members, while noting that the law allows Netanyahu to continue serving as prime minister so long as he has not been found guilty of crimes.
Next year’s Olympics will be canceled if pandemic not over, games chief says
The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be canceled if the coronavirus pandemic isn’t brought under control by next year, the organizing committee’s president says.
The pandemic has already forced a year-long delay of the Games, which are now scheduled to open on July 23, 2021, but Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori says no further postponement is possible.
In an interview with Japan’s Nikkan Sports daily, Mori is categorical when asked if the Olympics could be delayed until 2022 if the pandemic remains a threat next year, replying: “No. In that case, it’s canceled.”
Mori says the Games have been canceled previously only during wartime and compared the battle against coronavirus to “fighting an invisible enemy.”
— AFP
Brazil edges toward being next big coronavirus hot spot
Brazil is emerging as potentially the next big hot spot for the coronavirus amid President Jair Bolsonaro’s insistence that it is just a “little flu” and that there is no need for the sharp restrictions that have slowed the infection’s spread in Europe and the US.
As some US states and European countries moved gradually Monday to ease their limits on movement and commerce, the intensifying outbreak in Brazil — Latin America’s biggest country, with 211 million people — has pushed some hospitals to the breaking point, with signs that a growing number of victims are now dying at home.
“We have all the conditions here for the pandemic to become much more serious,” says Paulo Brandão, a virologist at the University of Sao Paulo.
Brazil has officially reported about 4,500 deaths and almost 67,000 confirmed infections. But the true numbers there, as in many other countries, are believed to be vastly higher given the lack of testing and the many people without severe symptoms who haven’t sought hospital care.
Some scientists say over 1 million in Brazil are probably infected. The country is heading into winter, which can worsen respiratory illnesses.
— AP
Trump urges states to consider opening schools before summer
US President Donald Trump says states should “seriously consider” reopening their public schools before the end of the academic year, even though dozens already have said it would be unsafe for students to return until the summer or fall.
Trump makes the comments in a call with governors discussing how to reopen their economies, among other topics.
“Some of you might start thinking about school openings, because a lot of people are wanting to have the school openings. It’s not a big subject, young children have done very well in this disaster that we’ve all gone through,” he says. While addressing Vice President Mike Pence, Trump adds that it’s something “they can seriously consider, and maybe get going on.”
None of the governors on the call responded to the suggestion, according to a recording obtained by The Associated Press.
— AP
Police deployed in force on Memorial Day to block access to military cemeteries
Police are deployed in force throughout the country this morning to block access to military cemeteries as the public is advised to stay at home this Memorial Day.
Bereaved families have been called on not to visit the graves of loved ones to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Officials have said police will not physically restrain people trying to reach cemeteries but will urge them not to do so.
A 2-minute siren will sound at 11 .a.m, followed by a national ceremony broadcast from Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl Military Cemetery.
comments