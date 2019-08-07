Britain slams Israeli settlement approvals

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov is also panning Israel over its approval of settlement homes.

“The expansion of settlements has no legal effect and constitutes a flagrant violation of international law. By advancing the effective annexation of the West Bank, it undermines the chances for establishing a Palestinian state based on relevant UN resolutions, as part of a negotiated two-state solution,” he says.

“It must cease immediately and completely,” he adds.