Cabinet approves Memorial Day, Independence Day closure — reports

A rare interfaith prayer by Israel’s chief rabbis and leading Christian, Muslims and Druze religious figures is set to be held to pray for victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

הרבנים הראשיים לישראל יחד עם מנהיגי הדתות בישראל יתכנסו לשאת תפילה מיוחדת לאור משבר הבריאות העולמי והעלייה בגזענות… פורסם על ידי ‏הרבנות הראשית לישראל‏ ב- יום רביעי, 22 באפריל 2020

The special Psalms-based prayer reads as follows:

“Until now, Your mercy has aided us and Your kindness has not abandoned us,

therefore we plead and request before You to heal us, Lord and we will be

healed, Save us and we will be saved, for You are our glory.

May the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be pleasing before

you, O Lord, my rock and redeemer. As in the words of Psalm 121 “A song for

ascents: I turn my eyes to the mountains; from where will my help come? My help comes from the Lord, Maker of heaven and earth. He will not let your foot give

way; Your guardian will not slumber; see, the Guardian of Israel neither slumbers

nor sleeps! The Lord is your guardian; the Lord is your protection at your right

hand.

By day the sun will not strike you, nor the moon by night. The Lord will

guard you from all harm; He will guard your life. The Lord will guard your going

and coming now and forever.”