Cabinet approves plan to fly 400 Ethiopian Falash Mura to Israel
Ministers approve a plan to bring almost 400 Ethiopian Falash Mura to Israel in a measure that will allow them to reunite with family members already living in the country.
While it was initially reported that Israel was planning to fly members of the Falash Mura community from Addis Ababa and Gondar to the Jewish state before the March 2 elections, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declines to commit to that date, saying the government was working hard to bring them as soon as possible.
The Falash Mura are Ethiopian Jews whose ancestors converted to Christianity, often under duress, generations ago.
The cabinet approves the measure despite opposition from Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit who, according to Hebrew media, argued in a legal opinion that the measure could be interpreted as a campaign ploy directed at Ethiopian Israelis just weeks before the election.
Mandelblit also criticized the lack of preparation that went into putting together the plan to bring the 398 Falash Mura to Israel, saying that an insufficient amount of data was provided regarding the number of applicants interested in coming to the Jewish state.
He took a similar stance regarding a measure separately approved by ministers today to establish a committee tasked with probing the police’s internal investigations unit. The attorney general argued that the move could be construed as the product of illegal political horse-trading.
Likud minister says no West Bank annexation until after elections
Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz admits Israel will not be able to move forward with annexing parts of the West Bank until after the March 2 elections.
“This will come after the elections. The historic achievement of Netanyahu is that we are doing this with the blessing of the United States,” Steinitz, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, tells Kan public radio.
After initially pledging to move forward with annexation in days following the release of Trump’s peace plan, Netanyahu has backed off the promise amid US opposition, but has not explicitly acknowledged it won’t happen until after the elections.
Two Lebanese army soldiers killed in ambush
BEIRUT — Two Lebanese soldiers were killed and three others were wounded today in the northeast region of Hermel while pursuing a stolen vehicle, the army says.
The army patrol giving chase “was ambushed and came under fire,” a statement says.
It says one gunman was killed and the driver of the vehicle was arrested, without providing additional details.
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab condemns the ambush, saying an attack on the army is an attack on all Lebanese.
“What is required at this moment is to speed up the arrest of the attackers,” he says, without identifying those responsible, in a statement carried by state-run National News agency.
— AFP
Health Ministry withdraws Vietnam from virus travel list
The Health Ministry updates its list of countries in East Asia it is urging Israelis to reconsider travel to, removing Vietnam.
There have been 14 people in Vietnam infected by the coronavirus, the same number as in Australia and Germany.
Thousands rally in Morocco against Trump peace plan; Israeli flag burned
RABAT, Morocco — Thousands of demonstrators flood the streets of the Moroccan capital to protest against a new US peace plan which the Palestinians says favors Israel.
Carrying Palestinian flags, the demonstrators, including local politicians, Islamist sympathizers and trade unionists, march in Rabat chanting “Long live Palestine.”
They call for a boycott of American products, denouncing the United States as “enemies of peace,” and chant “Palestine is not for sale.”
Some of the demonstrators, who wear red-black-green-white scarves in the colors of the Palestinian standard, torch an Israeli flag and speak against any attempt by Morocco “to normalize” ties with the Jewish state.
Morocco has warming but quiet relations with Israel, although they do not enjoy formal diplomatic ties.
Last month US President Donald Trump unveiled a plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians which the Palestinians have rejected, saying it is biased in favor of the Jewish state.
After Trump unveiled the plan, the foreign minister of Morocco, a key US ally, said Rabat “appreciates the constructive efforts for peace deployed by the US administration for a durable solution in the Middle East.”
Nasser Bourita went on to reiterate that Morocco’s position is to support the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
— AFP
Hamas: Israeli threats of tough response to Gaza attacks only encourage us
Hamas says it is undeterred by Israeli leaders’ threats of a tough response to continued incendiary balloons and rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip.
“The threats don’t deter the Palestinian nation in the [West] Bank, Gaza or Jerusalem, but only encourage it to continue the struggle,” a spokesman for the terror group is quoted saying by the Kan public broadcaster.
Settler leader calls on Netanyahu to put Trump administration ‘in its place,’ annex now
Settler leader Yossi Dagan is urging Prime Minister Netanyahu to put the Trump administration “in its place” and immediately move ahead with annexing areas of the West Bank, despite US opposition.
“The period of the high commissioner is over,” Dagan, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party and head of the Samaria Regional Council, says in a statement.
“I call on Benjamin Netanyahu to put our dear friend the US administration in its place. Sometimes even dear friends need to be put in their place and be told that the government is ours, we are a sovereign country and sovereignty will be extended to Judea and Samaria as the public in the State of Israel expects,” he adds, using the Biblical name for the West Bank.
Dagan was one of several leaders who traveled to the US for the January 28 release of Trump’s peace plan, after which Netanyahu said he would bring his plan to annex the Jordan Valley and West Bank settlements for cabinet approval within days.
He has since moved away from that promise amid US opposition to Israel annexing these areas before the March 2 elections.
Foreign Ministry source fumes over Health Ministry statement on East Asia travel
Some in the Foreign Ministry are not happy with the Health Ministry urging Israelis to reconsider travel to a number of East Asian countries amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“The Health Ministry is causing unprecedented diplomatic damage. Israel is the first in the world to take such a step,” a ministry source tells the Ynet news site.
Amid virus outbreak, Israel cautions against travel to East Asian destinations
The Health Ministry is urging Israelis to reconsider the “necessity” of travel to a number of East Asian countries due to a viral outbreak that began in China.
Among the countries the ministry is cautioning against travel to are Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan, as well as the semi-autonomous Chinese cities of Hong Kong and Macau.
“This in addition to the travel advisory given for China,” a ministry statement says.
As of today, 37,500 people globally have been infected by the coronavirus .
In China, there have been 811 deaths and 37,198 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 29 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in China’s central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.
There have been 96 cases in Japan, 40 in Singapore, 32 in Thailand, 27 in South Korea, 16 in Taiwan and 14 in Vietnam.
— AP
6 new coronavirus cases found on Japan cruise ship
Six more people on a cruise ship off Japan are found to have the new coronavirus, the Japanese government says today, bringing the number who have tested positive on board to 70.
Test results are still coming in as passengers on the Diamond Princess face a two-week quarantine against the the virus, which has killed hundreds of people, most of them in China.
Japanese authorities had earlier tested 279 people on board the cruise ship, finding 64 of them were infected with the coronavirus.
Aside from infections on board the ship, Japan has reported 26 cases.
The Diamond Princess was quarantined after a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong last month was diagnosed with the virus.
There were more than 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship when it arrived off Japan’s coast last week. Dozens have been taken to hospital and around 3,600 people, many of them elderly, are still on board.
Eight to 14 Israelis are believed to be on the ship. The Foreign Ministry said last week that none have been diagnosed with the virus.
— with AFP
African leaders reject Trump peace plan, back Palestinians
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — African leaders condemn US President Donald Trump’s Israel-Palestinian peace plan as illegitimate, taking advantage of an African Union summit to voice solidarity with “the Palestinian cause.”
AU Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat tells assembled heads of state that the plan unveiled in late January represented the “umpteenth violation of multiple United Nations and African Union resolutions.”
He says that it was prepared without international consultation and that it “trampled on the rights of the Palestinian people,” a line that draws applause in the main hall at AU headquarters.
Trump’s long-delayed peace proposals were immediately rejected by the Palestinians, who have boycotted his administration over its pro-Israel stance.
The outgoing AU chair, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, says in his remarks today that “the Palestinian cause will always be in the hearts and minds of the people of Africa.”
His successor, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, compares Trump’s proposals to regulations in place during his country’s apartheid period.
“As I listened to it and as I read everything that’s written about it, it brought to mind the horrible history that we in South Africa have gone through,” he says.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who regularly attends AU summits, did not travel to Ethiopia this year.
Abbas is represented by PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, who reiterates Palestinian leaders’ position that the Trump plan “has no legitimacy whatsoever.”
— AFP
Despite US opposition, settler leader urges immediate West Bank annexation
Despite US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman cautioning Israel against unilaterally parts of the West Bank, a prominent settler leader and ally of Prime Minister Netanyahu is calling for the government to honor the premier’s earlier promise to immediately do so.
“Yesha Council chairman David Elhayani again calls on the prime minister to fulfill his commitment to the residents of Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley to apply sovereignty before the elections and to do this as early as possible,” a statement from Elhayani, who also heads the Jordan Valley Regional Council, says.
“He [Netanyahu] has public and political backing,” the statement adds.
Oded Revivi, a Yesha Council member and mayor of the Efrat settlement, also weighs in on Friedman commenting that a joint US-Israeli commission be established to draw up maps before annexation.
“When it comes to such an important issue, the international support that the US knows how to produce is important,” Revevi says in a statement.
He adds: “I call on my partners in the settlement leadership to produce a joint working mechanism together with the prime minister so that we’ll come to the Americans as one man.”
Iran Guard unveils ballistic missile, ‘new generation’ engines
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps unveils a short-range ballistic missile that it says can be powered by a “new generation” of engines designed to put satellites into orbit.
The Guards’ Sepahnews website says the Raad-500 missile is equipped with new Zoheir engines made of composite materials lighter than on earlier steel models.
It also unveils Salman engines made of the same materials but with a “movable nozzle” for the delivery of satellites into space.
The Raad is “a new generation missile that has half the weight of a Fateh-110 missile but with 200 kilometers more range,” it adds.
The Fateh-110 is a ballistic ground-to-ground missile first unveiled in 2002. Its latest generation has a range of 300 kilometers (186 miles).
IRGC commander Major General Hossein Salami unveils the missile and engines today alongside IRGC aerospace chief Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh.
“The complicated achievements on the bleeding edge of global technology that were unveiled today are our key to entering space,” Salami says.
Salami notes the movable nozzle on the new engine allowed “maneuverability beyond the atmosphere” and amounts to a “leap in modern missile technology.”
The new technologies that make the missiles “cheaper, lighter, faster and more precise” could be applied to all of Iran’s missile classes, he adds.
— AFP
#IRGC on Sunday unveiled a new missile with a composite engine as well as the new generation of engines for propelling missiles and satellite carriershttps://t.co/IA1pfo9TVG pic.twitter.com/EjOD2XfU8a
— Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) February 9, 2020
Netanyahu says he hopes maps for West Bank annexation will be completed soon
Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses his push to apply Israeli sovereignty over areas of the West Bank, indicating Israel has independently begun mapping territory while appearing to concede that annexation of these areas can’t move forward without US approval.
“In Washington, on my last visit, we made history. We brought an American plan according to which the US will recognize our sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, northern Dead Sea, all the settlements in Judea and Samaria without exception… and a large area enveloping it,” he says at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.
“This requires precise mapping of these areas, the entire territory,” Netanyahu continues. “The work has begun, the Israeli team has already started, the train set out and this work will be completed.”
Netanyahu insists the Trump administration will eventually back Israel annexation of these areas, but acknowledges it won’t happen until the mapping process is complete — despite his vow to bring the matter for government approval within days of the Trump plan’s unveiling.
“The US and we agreed that when this entire process is completed we’ll bring it to the government [for approval]. But the Americans are saying in the clearest manner: ‘We want to give you recognition and we’ll give you it when the entire process is complete,'” he says.
“Recognition is the main thing. We brought this, I brought this,” the premier adds. “We don’t want to endanger this. We are working responsibility and intelligently.”
Netanyahu also takes a shot at pro-settlement lawmakers he is allied with who are calling for Israel to annex these areas immediately.
“For all the tweeters outside and even inside the government — we did the work, we’ll complete the work and therefore the work has begun and it will be completed, I hope very soon,” he says.
Syrian government set to retake key highway — monitor
BEIRUT — Syrian regime forces are set to retake a key motorway connecting the capital Damascus to second city Aleppo following weeks of battles in the rebel-held Idlib region, a monitor says.
The M5 has been long in the sights of the Syrian government as it seeks to revive a moribund economy after nearly nine years of war.
It connects Aleppo, once Syria’s economic hub, to Damascus and continues south to the Jordanian border and recapturing it would allow traffic to resume between economically vital parts of war-torn Syria.
After weeks of steady regime advances in Syria’s northwest, only a two-kilometer section of the M5 remains outside government control, says the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.
Pro-government forces are closing in today on the last sliver in the southwest of the Aleppo province neighboring the Idlib region where they have been battling rebels and jihadists, the monitor says.
“Regime forces have gained new ground and now control several villages near the motorway,” Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman tells AFP.
Since December, Russian-backed government forces have pressed a blistering assault against Idlib, Syria’s last major opposition bastion, retaking town after town from their opponents in the region.
The violence has killed more than 300 civilians and sent some 586,000 fleeing towards relative safety nearer the Turkish border.
— AFP
Netanyahu warns Gaza terror groups of ‘crushing action’ if attacks continue
Amid escalating rocket and incendiary balloon attacks from the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Gaza-based terror groups that Israel is prepared for “crushing action” if the attacks continue.
“I want to make this clear: we won’t accept any aggression from Gaza. Just a few weeks ago, we took out the top commander of Islamic Jihad in Gaza [Baha Abu al-Ata], and I suggest to Islamic Jihad and Hamas to refresh their memories,” Netanyahu says today at the opening of the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem.
“I won’t lay out in detail all our actions and plans in the media, but we’re prepared for a crushing action against the terror groups in Gaza. Our actions are powerful, and they’re not finished yet, to put it mildly.”
