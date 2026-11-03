Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Cause of strong odor in Rishon Lezion may be fuel dumped into sewers – ministry

By Sue Surkes Today, 10:59 am
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Sue Surkes is The Times of Israel's environment reporter

The Environmental Protection Ministry announces that it might have found the source of a strong gas-like odor that has prompted a flood of complaints from residents of western Rishon Lezion in central Israel since Sunday: the illegal dumping of wastewater containing fuel into the sewer network.

During the night, a Home Front Command team checked manholes and sewer shafts in the area and found the fuel in wastewater in one of the manholes. A sample was taken for testing.

The ministry notes that it is still working to rule out other possible causes. It is working with the municipality and other bodies to coordinate the next steps.

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