Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026

French judges probe war crimes complaint against Israeli army in Lebanon — lawyer

By AFP Today, 11:02 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

France has opened a judicial investigation into a war crimes complaint over an Israeli strike on a residential building in Lebanon in 2024, lawyer Clemence Bectarte tells AFP.

French-Lebanese artist Ali Cherri, whose parents were killed in the Beirut strike, filed the complaint as a civil party last spring alongside the International Federation for Human Rights, prompting the appointment of two investigating judges from the crimes against humanity unit of the Paris Judicial Court, Bectarte says.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.