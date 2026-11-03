French judges probe war crimes complaint against Israeli army in Lebanon — lawyer

France has opened a judicial investigation into a war crimes complaint over an Israeli strike on a residential building in Lebanon in 2024, lawyer Clemence Bectarte tells AFP.

French-Lebanese artist Ali Cherri, whose parents were killed in the Beirut strike, filed the complaint as a civil party last spring alongside the International Federation for Human Rights, prompting the appointment of two investigating judges from the crimes against humanity unit of the Paris Judicial Court, Bectarte says.