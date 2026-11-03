Spanish soccer player Jesus de Miguel dies after collision with goalkeeper

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel has died as a result of injuries he suffered in a sickening collision with FC Andorra’s goalkeeper in a Spanish second division match, his club says.

De Miguel, 30, was fouled in the middle of the pitch by Equatorial Guinea international keeper Jesus Owono, who had raced out of his goal.

????⚪️ | Golpe fortísimo de Owono sobre Jesús de Miguel que hace que salten todas las alarmas. ???????????? ???????? Pronta recuperación a Jesús y que todo quede en un susto ????️ Tenerife – Andorra pic.twitter.com/NXopIJ7p9H — Laliga News (@laligaa_neews) November 2, 2026

The incident happened toward the end of the match, which was subsequently abandoned.

Spanish media said De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest on the way to hospital in the ambulance and was resuscitated, but later died.