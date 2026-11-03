Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted drone in Mecca region

By AFP Today, 12:12 pm
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The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it intercepted a drone in the region of Mecca, Islam’s holiest city, following repeated waves of attacks by the pro-Iran militants on the kingdom.

“Interception and destruction of a drone in the Mecca region,” Turki al-Malki, the coalition’s spokesman writes on social media, without elaborating on the source of the attack.

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