Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Lapid: We’re facing an attempt to undermine election results; we need to remove Netanyahu

Today, 12:10 pm
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B'Yachad party member Yair Lapid speaks at the “Law and Lies” conference on October 12, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/FLASH90)
B'Yachad party member Yair Lapid speaks at the “Law and Lies” conference on October 12, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/FLASH90)

The heads of the Zionist opposition parties are meeting this morning in Herzliya to coordinate their moves ahead of parties’ meetings with President Isaac Herzog, where political leaders will recommend who will be handed the mandate to attempt to form the next government.

The meeting will bring together Yashar chief Gadi Eisenkot, B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett and no. 2 Yair Lapid, Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman, and Democrats chief Yair Golan.

Entering the meeting, Lapid says: “We are facing a grave and dangerous attempt to undermine the election results. We must form a government. The conduct of recent days is just another reminder that we need to remove Netanyahu from the Prime Minister’s Office.”

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