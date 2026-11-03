Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Reports: Settlers set fire to vehicles and building in 2 locations in West Bank

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 10:49 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets report that extremist settlers set fire overnight to two vehicles and part of an unoccupied building in the South Hebron Hills.

Hebrew graffiti was sprayed on the building, reading: “Evictions = chaos. Regards from the Or Yehuda eviction.”

Givat Or Yehuda is an outpost that has been repeatedly evacuated in recent months.

Separately, Palestinian media outlets report that settlers set fire to several vehicles overnight in the village of Majdal Bani Fadil in the Nablus area.

No injuries have been reported.

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