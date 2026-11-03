Reports: Settlers set fire to vehicles and building in 2 locations in West Bank

Palestinian media outlets report that extremist settlers set fire overnight to two vehicles and part of an unoccupied building in the South Hebron Hills.

Hebrew graffiti was sprayed on the building, reading: “Evictions = chaos. Regards from the Or Yehuda eviction.”

Givat Or Yehuda is an outpost that has been repeatedly evacuated in recent months.

עוד ריסוסי גרפיטי על 2 בתים בוואדי א-ראקים מדרומית לחברון: "פינויים = בלאגן דש פינוי אור יהודה" pic.twitter.com/ouXMXcx8q0 — Arbel – أربل – ארבל ✊ (@ArbelReports) November 3, 2026

Separately, Palestinian media outlets report that settlers set fire to several vehicles overnight in the village of Majdal Bani Fadil in the Nablus area.

No injuries have been reported.

مجموعات من المستوطنين الإسرائيليين تحرق عددًا من المركبات، وخطّت شعارات عنصرية في قرية مجدل بني فاضل، جنوب شرق نابلس بالضفة الغربية المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/0uU4qQNIwO — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) November 3, 2026