Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Chris Licht, CEO of CNN, out at network after brief, tumultuous tenure

By AP 7 June 2023, 4:40 pm Edit
Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute on Dec. 11, 2022, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Chris Licht is out after a year as chief executive at CNN, following a series of missteps and plunging ratings.

David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, announces the leadership change on CNN’s morning editorial call.

Zaslav appoints a four-person leadership team to lead the network in the interim.

Licht replaced Jeff Zucker as CNN’s chief executive last year, with a mandate to move the network more toward the political center.

It has a link that will sign you in.