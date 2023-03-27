Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Coalition MKs urge overhaul supporters to attend mass rally in Jerusalem

27 March 2023, 2:13 pm Edit

Many coalition lawmakers share posters urging supporters of the government and its judicial revamp effort to attend a demonstration at 6 p.m. (in four hours) in Jerusalem.

The rally is dubbed an “emergency” as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to announce a pause in the overhaul legislative push.

“The elections won’t be stolen from us,” says the poster, reflecting widespread right-wing sentiment that the overhaul’s opponents, through protests and threats to stop volunteering for reserve military service, have managed to overturn the right’s victory in the November election.

“We must not give up on the people’s choice,” the banner says.

The protest is planned to be held between Sacher Park and the Supreme Court, near the Knesset.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.