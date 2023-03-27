Coalition MKs urge overhaul supporters to attend mass rally in Jerusalem

Many coalition lawmakers share posters urging supporters of the government and its judicial revamp effort to attend a demonstration at 6 p.m. (in four hours) in Jerusalem.

The rally is dubbed an “emergency” as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to announce a pause in the overhaul legislative push.

“The elections won’t be stolen from us,” says the poster, reflecting widespread right-wing sentiment that the overhaul’s opponents, through protests and threats to stop volunteering for reserve military service, have managed to overturn the right’s victory in the November election.

“We must not give up on the people’s choice,” the banner says.

The protest is planned to be held between Sacher Park and the Supreme Court, near the Knesset.