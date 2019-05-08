Concrete wall put up along road where Israeli man was killed in missile attack

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
White House official says US eyeing further sanctions on Iran ‘very soon’
A top official in US President Donald Trump’s administration says that more sanctions would be imposed on Iran “very soon,” after Tehran announced it was suspending some of its commitments under the landmark 2015 nuclear deal it signed with major powers, setting up a possible return to high-level uranium enrichment.
Speaking at a conference in Washington, Tim Morrison, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Weapons of Mass Destruction and Biodefense, says that the United States isn’t done with punitive measures against the Islamic Republic, the Reuters news agency reported.
“Expect more sanctions soon. Very soon,” he says, according to the report.
Auschwitz Museum protests camp photos on skirts and pillows
Museum authorities at the Auschwitz-Birkenau former Nazi German death camp in Poland are protesting an online vendor selling miniskirts, pillows and other items bearing photos of the camp, where around 1.1 million people were killed during the Holocaust.
On Twitter, the museum addressed the vending site, redbubble, to say that offering such products with images of Auschwitz is “rather disturbing and disrespectful.”
.@redbubble Do you really think that selling such products as pillows, mini skirts or tote bags with the images of Auschwitz – a place of enormous human tragedy where over 1,1 million people were murdered – is acceptable? This is rather disturbing and disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/cdPvZGMXC6
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 7, 2019
Australian-based redbubble, which allows artists to create designs for T-shirts and other fabric items and sell them directly to the public, says it is taking “immediate action to remove” the items, which it said are not in line with its guidelines.
Items offered by various makers included miniskirts, pillows and tote bags with bleak black-and-white post-war images of the camp and the railway tracks on which trains brought people to Birkenau and its gas chambers.
— with AP
Israelis on Arkia flight stand for Memorial Day siren
A group of Israelis on an Arkia flight stood for a moment of silence on the Jewish state’s Memorial Day to honor the men and women who died during active duty or were killed in terror attacks.
מטורף (במובן החיובי). טיסת ארקיע.@arkia_airlines @sharonidan pic.twitter.com/pPEnEkZHLV
— אמוץ שפירא (@amotzsh) May 8, 2019
Liberman: Israel must prepare for Iranian attacks following nuclear deal walkback
Former defense minster Avigdor Liberman says Israel must prepare for Iranian attacks after Tehran announced it was walking back its commitment to the international accord curbing its nuclear program.
“The ultimatum posed by Iran poses an immediate and tangible danger to the security interests of Israel and the countries of the free world, and should not be seen only as a power struggle between Iran and the US,” the Yisrael Beytenu chairman says in a tweet.
“We must therefore be ready also for operations of the various Iranian-backed groups against us, as well as direct Iranian attacks on Israeli targets in the region,” he adds.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said earlier today that the Islamic Republic would keep its excess enriched uranium and heavy water, and set a 60-day deadline for new terms for its nuclear deal.
Palestinian killed in rocket attack to be recognized as terror victim
The Defense Ministry will recognize a Palestinian killed in Ashkelon by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip last year as a terror victim and compensate his family.
Mahmoud Abu Asabeh, a 48-year-old from the West Bank city of Halhul, was in Israel on a work permit when the building in Ashkelon he was staying at was struck by a rocket during a major flareup in November between the Israeli military and Gaza-based terror groups.
The family will now be compensated financially and receive a monthly stipend of over NIS 10,000 ($2,700.)
“We welcome the Defense Ministry decision. However, clearly no financial compensation can heal the wounds,” family lawyer Mohammed Raheel tells Channel 12 news. The decision comes after his family sued Israel for tens of millions of shekels, saying the time it took rescue workers to find his body led to his death.
Israeli ambassador to Brazil honored by President Bolsonaro
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro awards the National Order of the Southern Cross, the country’s highest national honor for high-ranking guests, to Israel’s ambassador in Brasilia, Yossi Shelley. Ten other people were given the award at the same time, all Brazilian government officials except for Shelley.
Concrete wall put up along road where Israeli man was killed in missile attack
The Israel Defense Forces erects a concrete barrier around a section of road just north of the Gaza Strip where earlier this week a man was killed when a Kornet anti-tank guided missile fired from the enclave struck his car.
The military says it also plans to construct a wall along the surrounding roadways that will be two meters (6.56 feet) high and 600 meters (2,00 feet) long to provide protection from such attacks in the currently exposed area.
Rare photos from Israel’s War of Independence to be auctioned
The Jerusalem-based Kedem Auction House announces that a rare collection of photographs from Israel’s 1948 War of Independence that offer a glimpse into both sides of the struggle will go up for auction next week in Jerusalem.
The auction house says the “remarkably rare and valuable collection” of pictures, which had been designated to be printed by newspapers during the conflict, were unearthed last week, but gives no further details of how they were found, or who they currently belong to.
Among the pictures are shots from the Arab side of the war, including fighters ambushing Jewish caravans near Jerusalem, Arab women waiting for rations in the Holy City and Jordanian King Abdullah I and the Iraqi Regent Abd al-Ilah in Oman dressed in military uniforms just weeks before the Arab armies attacked the fledgling Jewish state.
Britain calls Iran suspension of nuclear deal curbs ‘unwelcome step’
Britain on calls Iran’s decision to no longer respect the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers an “unwelcome step” that could lead to new Western sanctions.
“Today’s announcement from Tehran is, I have to say to the House, an unwelcome step. We urge Iran not to take further escalatory steps and to stand by its commitments,” Foreign Office minister Mark Field tells parliament.
Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman tells reporters: “We are extremely concerned about this announcement.”
“This deal is a crucial agreement which makes the world safer and we will ensure it remains in place for as long as Iran upholds these commitments,” he says.
— AFP
Germany urges Iran’s ‘full implementation’ of nuclear deal
Germany is urging Iran to uphold the nuclear pact after Tehran said it would end curbs on its uranium enrichment stockpile unless other powers helped it bypass renewed US sanctions.
Berlin wants to keep alive the agreement, says German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert, adding that “We as Europeans, as Germans, will play our part and we expect full implementation from Iran as well.”
— AFP
Russia says Iran deal complicated by ‘irresponsible behavior’ from US
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the situation surrounding the fate of the 2015 Iran nuclear accord has been complicated by “irresponsible behavior” from Washington.
Lavrov is meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, in Moscow on Wednesday. The nuclear deal will be at the top of their agenda after Iran announced it would suspend some of its commitments in response to US sanctions.
Lavrov says they will discuss the “unacceptable situation” that has been exacerbated by the United States. Russia appears poised to stand by Tehran and cast blame on Washington, which withdrew from the nuclear deal last year. Moscow is a signatory to the deal, along with the European Union, Britain, France, Germany and China.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned there would be consequences for “ill-advised” steps taken by the US against Iran.
— AP
China says US ‘aggravated’ Iran tensions
China is accusing the US of having”further aggravated” tensions over the Iran nuclear issue.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says that China appreciated Iran’s “strict implementation” of its 2015 nuclear deal, which US President Donald Trump withdrew from a year ago.
Geng said China “calls on all parties concerned to exercise restraint” and avoid escalating tensions.
Geng’s comments came after Washington moved to deploy an aircraft carrier and a bomber wing to confront unspecified threats from Tehran and after Iran threatened Wednesday to resume higher enrichment of uranium in 60 days if world powers fail to negotiate new terms for the 2015 deal.
A key Iranian ally and trading partner, China was a signatory to the deal and continues to support it, along with Britain, Russia, the European Union, France and Germany.
— AP
Gaza terror groups warn violence could soon resume
Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip are warning that violence could soon resume in the coastal enclave if Israel does not honor a ceasefire to end a major round of fighting over the weekend.
Al-Akhbar, a Lebanese daily close to Hezbollah, quotes sources in the so-called joint command center of Gaza-based terror groups saying they gave Israel a week to honor parts of the agreement as they were aware of “the existence of information that the occupation does not wish to implement what was agreed upon.”
The sources reportedly warn that “despite the resistance’s estimations that head of the enemy’s government Benjamin Netanyahu does not intend to go to a widescale confrontation now or in the near future, the leadership of the resistance has undertaken many security measures out of concern that major leaders will be targeted with the goal of the enemy improving its image in the eyes of its society following the painful blows it took in the last confrontation.”
The paper says that the sources also reveal “warnings that the resistance sent to the interlocutors that if the occupation neglects the implementation of what was agreed upon this week, the situation will go towards an escalation,” adding, “The next round will be more intense and harsh, in which the response to the policy of assassinations will be different and will include major hits on the center, especially Tel Aviv, in addition to employing other military tools.”
Jewish Agency Memorial Day service pays tribute to Jews killed in US shootings
The Jewish Agency pays special tributes to the 12 Jews killed in two shooting attacks in the US — the October 2018 shooting in Pittsburgh and the April 2019 shooting in the San Diego-area city of Poway — in a ceremony marking Israel’s annual Memorial Day.
Marnie Fienberg, the daughter-in-law of Joyce Fienberg who was killed in Pittsburgh, was invited by the Jewish Agency to participate in the Agency ceremony, as was Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh president and CEO Jeff Finkelstein.
“On this day, the Jews of the Diaspora unite in grief with all the residents of the State of Israel,” Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog says after lighting a memorial torch together with Fienberg. “And here, too, in Israel, we are united in grief with the Jewish families in the Diaspora, those who lost loved ones in terrorist acts and those whose children chose to wear their olive uniforms and gave their lives protecting Israel.”
At ceremony honoring terror victims, Netanyahu says Gaza campaign ‘not over’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggests Israelis could soon see renewed fighting in the Gaza Strip following a major flareup between Israel and Palestinian terror groups in the coastal enclave over the weekend.
“The IDF acted with resoluteness against the terrorist elements in Gaza. I have said and am saying again — the campaign is not over,” Netanyahu says at a state ceremony for terror victims at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl military cemetery.
He says he was acting with “consideration” to ensure Israel’s security.
Netanyahu also notes the “moral chasm” between Israel and its enemies.
“We only want to build, they only want to destroy,” he says.
