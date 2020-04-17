Coronavirus cases up to 12,855, death toll at 148 as 5 patients succumb

The Health Ministry updates the tally of coronavirus cases in Israel to 12,855, up 97 from last night.

The death toll rises by five and is now 148.

The figures say 182 people are now in serious condition — an increase of eight — including 129 on ventilators, eight less than the previous count. 157 more patients are in moderate condition.

The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 increases to 2,967.