Court remands brothers suspected of stabbing their gay brother

The Tel Aviv District Court remands two bothers from the northern town of Tamra into custody as police investigate suspensions they stabbed and seriously injured their younger brother for being gay.

The two, aged 23 and 27, are ordered to remain behind bars for another six days.

According to reports, prosecutors are seeking to file attempted murder charges against the two.

The victim, their 16-year-old brother, had run away from home due to tensions surrounding his sexuality, and was living at an LGBT youth hostel in Tel Aviv. Prosecutors says the brothers found out where he was staying, and attacked him with a knife when he left the building last Friday.

The judge imposed a gag order on the details of the case.