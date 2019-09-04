Culture minister joins call for annexing all of Hebron

Culture Minister Miri Regev joins her Likud colleague Yuli Edelstein in calling for Israel to annex the divided West Bank city of Hebron.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 90-year anniversary of the 1929 Hebron massacre in which Arab rioters killed 67 Jewish residents of the city, Regev reminds Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his pledge to annex Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

“There is no better place to start bringing that pledge into fruition than Hebron,” she says.

“If there’s no Hebron there’s no Tel Aviv,” Regev adds. “Tel Aviv’s right to exist is rooted in Hebron, where Abraham and Sarah are buried.”

— Jacob Magid