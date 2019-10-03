Day 2 of Netanyahu pre-indictment hearings finishes after 11 hours

The second day of pre-indictment hearings for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wraps up after 11 hours.

Like yesterday, today’s hearing focused on Case 4000, which is considered the most serious case against Netanyahu as it carries a bribery charge in addition to fraud and breach of trust.

The case involves Netanyahu’s allegedly illicit ties with Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder of Bezeq telecom.

Two days of hearings will be held next week on Cases 1000 and 2000. Netanyahu faces charges of fraud and breach of trust in those cases.

Netanyahu was not present at this week’s hearings at Justice Ministry headquarters and was represented by his lawyers.

Today’s hearing coincided with the swearing-in of the new Knesset and comes as Netanyahu struggles to form a new government after he and his allies fell short of winning a majority in last month’s elections.