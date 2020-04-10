Defense Ministry to receive control of Ben Gurion Airport arrivals

The Defense Ministry is to receive control over Ben Gurion Airport arrivals, who will be sent to designated quarantine hotels run by the Home Front Command for a period of 14 days.

The decision was reached following a conference call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minster Naftali Bennett, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov and and the head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabbat.

It reverses a decision earlier today by Netanyahu, closing Israel’s skies due to legal complications preventing the transfer of all arriving travelers to the quarantine hotels.

“From now on, responsibility for passengers arriving from overseas is transferred to the Ministry of Defense and the IDF… This was decided in a meeting with the prime minister and the relevant ministers. It is the right decision,” says Bennett.

Channel 12 reports the government will approve the measure under emergency regulations tomorrow morning.