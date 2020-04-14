Defense officials to weigh Memorial Day-Independence Day lockdown — report

Officials in the National Security Council and Defense Ministry will meet on Wednesday night to discuss recommending that a lockdown be enforced from the eve of Memorial Day on April 27th until the end of Independence Day on April 29th, Channel 12 reports.

Defense officials are concerned about crowding at cemeteries and where bereaved families and many other traditionally gather to pay respect to those who have fallen.

The Defense Ministry is preparing to perform all state ceremonies at cemeteries for the public who will not be able to attend.

Each cemetery will have a military representative, a Defense Ministry representative and an IDF rabbi.

They will recite the kaddish in memory of every fallen soldier and place a flower and pennant on every grave.