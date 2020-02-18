Deputy defense minister Dichter: Netanyahu able to manage trial and premiership

Likud MK deputy defense minister Avi Dichter tells Radio 103FM that Benjamin Netanyahu has the ability to manage being prime minister while sitting trial for corruption.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu is experienced enough and strong enough. He comes with 14 years of experience as prime minister and with the skills he has gained in multitasking,” Dichter says, adding that he believes Likud will win the upcoming election, which is set to take place two weeks before the trial begins.

“I see the resurgence in our base and I believe we will win the election.”