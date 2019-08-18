Deterrence against attacks from Gaza Strip has been erased, Gantz charges

Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz accuses the government of having lost all deterrence against attacks from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, and promises that if his party is elected to lead the country he will launch a military campaign to overcome the terror group once and for all.

Touring communities on the border with the Gaza Strip hours after the IDF said it thwarted an attempted infiltration by armed men and after three rockets were fired overnight from the Palestinian enclave at Israel, the former IDF chief says that under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu security has been “lost.”

“The deterrence is not just eroded, it has been wiped out,” says Gantz, who hopes to unseat Netanyahu in coming September 17 elections.

Gantz vows that a Blue and White-led government would take a more forceful approach to dealing with Hamas, an Islamist terror group that seeks to destroy Israel and is the de facto ruler of Gaza.

“We will carry out a campaign that will be a final campaign, we will militarily overcome Hamas,” Gantz pledges.