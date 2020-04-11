The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Easter Mass held at shuttered Church of the Holy Sepulchre
At Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified and entombed, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa urges the faithful to not be discouraged.
“Despite the sign of death and fear that we are seeing everywhere all over the world, we have to look at the good all those that are giving their lives for the others,” he says.
Only a handful of clergy are on hand for the Mass, and the streets of the Old City surrounding the church are empty of pilgrims and vendors who would normally be doing brisk business.
“The message of Easter is that life, despite all will prevail,” says Pizzaballa, the top Roman Catholic cleric in the Holy Land.
— AP
HMO won’t work with Chinese firm on virus testing over privacy fears — report
Israel’s largest HMO will not work with Chinese firm BGI Group on coronavirus testing to prevent it from accessing its information database, Channel 12 news reports.
According to the network, Clalit CEO Johanan Locker made the decision over concerns BGI could gain access to sensitive information on its patients.
The decision came after Israel announced last week that it signed a NIS 90 million ($25 million) deal with BGI to supply equipment that will allow 10,000 tests a day.
Health Ministry proposes criteria for declaring areas with virus outbreaks ‘restricted zones’
The Health Ministry is proposing a set of criteria for declaring areas “restricted zones” due to a high number of coronavirus cases there.
These include having a total of more than 50 people in a community with the virus, or “another number that will be determined dynamically in accordance with the development of the morbidity [rate]”; an infection rate per 100,000 people higher than the national average; and a rate of increase in new cases over the last three days that is higher than the national average.
“Clear and equal criteria need to be determined for all the cities, areas and neighborhoods in Israel without any connection or affinity to the nature of the population,” Health Ministry Yaakov Litzman says in a statement.
He adds: “The specifications by which movement needs to only be limited in [areas with high] ultra-Orthodox concentrations is misguided and slander an entire public that adheres to the legal instructions and the rabbis.”
Litzman appears to be referring to calls for some areas with a high number of virus cases, many of them ultra-Orthodox, to be subject to stricter restrictions on movement, though it is unclear what specifications he is referring to that explicitly single out Haredi communities.
Graffiti calling health minister ‘Amalek’ spray-painted in Mea Shearim
Over 50 pieces of graffiti against Health Minister Yaakov Litzman are found spray-painted this morning in Jerusalem’s Mea Shearim neighborhood.
This includes graffiti calling Litzman a “murderer” and “Amalek,” the biblical archenemy of the Jewish people.
Municipal officials were to be sent to clean up the graffiti and police have opened an investigation, according to Channel 12 news.
The graffiti appeared after the government approved a lockdown of areas in Jerusalem with high rates of coronavirus infections, among them a number of ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods such as Mea Shearim.
אחרי הטלת ההגבלות על שכונות חרדיות בירושלים: הלילה במאה שערים רוססו מעל 50 כתובות נאצה נגד שר הבריאות יעקב ליצמן. על הקירות נכתב בין היתר "ליצמן עמלק" ו"ליצמן רוצח". צילום מחאות החרדים הקיצוניים pic.twitter.com/pLdzbcF4nI
Jerusalem leads Israeli cities with most coronavirus deaths
Jerusalem leads as the city in Israel with the most coronavirus deaths, with 22 as of last night.
It also has the most confirmed virus cases of anywhere in Israel.
According to the Health Ministry figures from yesterday, 51 of the fatalities from COVID-19 are males, while 46 are female.
Most of those who have died have been elderly, with 26 people over 90 dying, 26 in their 80s and 25 in their 70s.
The youngest Israeli to die was 37 years old and the oldest was 98.
Number of virus cases in Israel rises to 10,878, with 103 deaths
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 10,878, with 103 deaths.
The Health Ministry says 174 people are in serious condition, 123 of whom are on ventilators.
Another 155 are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.
There have been 1,388 Israelis who recovered from the virus, according to the ministry.
Virus restrictions limit priestly blessing at Western Wall to 10 worshipers
The traditional priestly blessing of the Passover holiday is performed at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City with just 10 worshipers present, due to restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus.
Tens of thousands of worshipers usually take part in the prayers.
While Israel has barred group prayer as part of efforts to halt the spread of the virus, an exception was made for the Western Wall, where a quorum of 10 Jewish men pray three times a day.
David Friedman, the US ambassador to Israel, is among those taking part in today’s prayer service.
“Last year I was among 100,000; this year, unfortunately, far less. I will pray that the world is spared further illness or sorrow from COVID-19 or otherwise,” he writes on Twitter.
שידור חי של ברכת הכהנים המסורתית במתכונת מצומצמת ברחבת הכותל המערביLIVE broadcast of the Limited Traditional Birkat Kohanim (Priestly Blessing) at the Western Wall
Israel said to express readiness to take steps toward prisoner deal with Hamas
Israel has relayed its willingness to Hamas, by way of Egyptian mediators, to take steps toward a prisoner exchange deal with the Gaza-ruling terror group, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reports.
The newspaper says the steps would be in accordance with the proposal by Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza, which reports last week said would see Israel free a number of women, children and elderly Palestinian prisoners in exchange for information on slain IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, whose bodies have been held by the terror group since the 2014 Gaza war.
Biden defeats Sanders to win Alaska Democratic primary
Joe Biden wins won the Alaska Democrats’ party-run presidential primary, beating Senator Bernie Sanders days after Sanders suspended his campaign.
Biden beats Sanders 55.3% to 44.7%. A total of 19,759 votes were cast.
Biden gets 11 delegates and Sanders gets 4. Sanders would have won more delegates but after ending his bid for the nomination last week, Sanders is no longer eligible to win delegates based on the statewide vote in primaries and caucuses, according to Democratic National Committee rules. Sanders is, however, still eligible to win delegates based on vote totals in individual congressional districts, which is why the AP allocated four delegates to Sanders in Alaska.
Overall, Biden has 1,228 delegates and Sanders has 918, according to the count by The Associated Press.
— AP
Health official vows Israel to soon perform at least 20,000 virus tests daily
Itamar Grotto, deputy director-general of the Health Ministry, vows in an interview with Army Radio that within the next 10 days, at least 20,000 coronavirus tests will be administered each day in Israel.
His comments come after last week saw a significant drop in the number of tests done daily, a decline the Health Ministry said was deliberate to allow for locally produced reagents to be used in testing.
63-year-old man in Galilee dies of coronavirus, raising death toll to 102
A 63-year-old man with preexisting medical conditions dies at Baruch Padeh Medical Center in the Galilee, raising the death toll in Israel from COVID-19 to 102.
