Education Ministry asks labor court to force teachers to work 9 more days

The Education Ministry has petitioned the National Labor Court to force the Secondary School Teachers’ Association to have members work for nine additional days after the completion of the school year, amid an ongoing fight over the demand, Walla news reports.

The entire education system was shuttered for two months during a lockdown that began in mid-March, with lessons taking place remotely. As a result, the school year has been extended into July, but union officials for middle school and high school teachers have pushed back on Education Ministry requirements to continue teaching into the summer months.

The Finance Ministry has warned it will reduce the salaries of teachers who refuse to teach for the additional nine days.